West Bladen flirts with upset, tumbles to visiting Wolfpack

BLADENBORO — West Bladen flirted with an upset of the league leader Friday night before falling 64-59 to visiting Whiteville in high school boys basketball.

The final test before Christmas for the Knights of ninth-year head coach Travis Pait was close throughout. The Wolfpack led 33-27 at intermission and 48-42 entering the final period, when it missed four foul shots.

The Knights fell to 1-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-3 overall. Whiteville moved to 4-0 in the league, tied with Red Springs, and 4-1 overall. It will return to the Castle next week in West Bladen’s annual holiday basketball tournament that tips off Thursday.

Tyre Boykin, a senior headed to the Univerity of Missouri at Kansas City, led the Knights with 20 points. Senior Nijeah McKoy added 14 points and junior Shy’ron Adams 10.

Antonio McFadden, who drained 13 of 20 foul shots, scored 25 to lead the guests. Wendell Smith added 17, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Bladen Journal