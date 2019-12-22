HOPE MILLS — One of Bladen County’s rarities in high school sports happened Friday and Saturday.

East Bladen lost back-to-back games in girls high school basketball. Jack Britt, a 4-A school in Cumberland County, turned back the Lady Eagles 56-29 in the third-place game of the Tom Jackson bracket in the Cumberland County Schools Holiday Classic.

East Bladen had won nine straight to open the season before Friday’s semifinals loss to 3-A Union Pines. The Three Rivers Conference co-leader with West Bladen at 4-0 will be back in action Jan. 3 at St. Pauls, a team head coach Patty Evers has said is the “team to beat” in the league this year.

The 2-A Lady Eagles are two-time reigning champions of the nine-team loop.

The last time East Bladen lost consecutive outings was 2012-13: a conference tournament championship to Whiteville and in the state playoffs first round, beaten at home by South Lenoir.

Sophomore Maya McDonald led East Bladen on Saturday with 16 points. Senior Patience Ward was limited to two field goals and six points.

The underclassman-heavy Lady Buccaneers were paced by Kaya Goldsby’s 20 points.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_basketball4-2.jpg

Bladen Journal