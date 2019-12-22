SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Robby Priest was delayed in getting here.

But the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas was everything he thought it would be, and a little more.

The East Bladen head football coach was an assistant on Saturday afternoon in the 83rd annual edition that pits some of the best high school football players from North and South Carolina against each other. He was responsible for special teams — they blocked two kicks, returning one for a touchdown — in the Tarheels’ 28-17 loss at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.

“We had some good players,” Priest said. “Had some real good players. Just hated to lose. Just want to win, want to win, want to win.”

Priest was picked for the 2017 game and went through a calendar year of activities prior to being diagnosed with colon cancer the day before Thanksgiving. Surgery was 15 days later, on Dec. 5, and he winced at calling to say he couldn’t make it.

The Shriners kept his spot by picking him for the 2018 game, but chemotherapy left the yearlong commitment of travel throughout the state too demanding. He gave up his spot early in the year, finished chemo and learned he was cancer-free Nov. 14. The Shriners reserved him a spot for this year’s game.

He was asked by a couple of players about the process, and he shared his story.

“Mighty nice of them, thoughtful,” Priest said of the Shriners. “We had a good time. I thanked them all, every one of them I saw. My parents got to come to the game; my wife and kids got to come, so that was a big part. I was glad to be able to experience this with them. So that was great.”

Doll and Russell Priest, his parents, were on the front row. With them were his wife Carla, and children Cara and Ryne. All were elated to see their beloved finally reach the game.

Practices were twice each day all week, save for Thursday when the teams went to the nearby Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville.

“That was pretty neat,” Priest said. “It’s something special that they offer for families that can’t necessarily afford it.”

Shriners raise money 24/7/365 so their hospitals nationwide can provide care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Whether insured or if insurance has denied a claim, the same specialized care is provided.

Priest coached as he always does, with a goal of unity and good teammates.

“We had fun,” he said. “They made a lot of friendships that will last a long time. You hope to learn something along the way, but you always want to win.”

He said his special teams units had no specific schemes for the blocks; rather, good players were simply turned loose.

“I was proud of the dudes, both sides of the ball, everybody that pitched in,” Priest said. “You let them do what they do. I thought we missed some opportunities at the end of the first half, had some field position, some turnovers. That’s how it goes.”

For the Eagles’ sideline leader, an opportunity generated three times — finally — wasn’t missed. He relished every moment, a whole week of practically nothing but football.

“Pretty grueling, two-a-days, there wasn’t a whole lot of down time for anything crazy to happen,” Priest said.

And then he smiled and added, “I think that’d be a nice lifestyle. I could get used to it.”

