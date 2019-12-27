West Bladen tumbles in opener of holiday tournament

Jadacus Register -

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Scotland County 67-43 on Thursday in the nightcap of its eighth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament.

The 2-A Knights of the Three Rivers Conference surrendered 17 of Garrett McRae’s 21 points in the first half and trailed 40-17 at intermission. West Bladen, a three-time champion of the event, fell to 4-4 for the season and will play today at 4 against Dillon Christian, South Carolina. The Warriors are 8-1.

The Scots of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference, sporting a roster with nine seniors, are 3-4. Scotland plays West Brunswick (7-2) in the semifinals this evening at 6.

Josh Lewis and Jadacus Register led the Knights with seven points each, and freshman Gary Parker scored six. Senior Tyre Boykin had four.

Junior Mandrell Johnson added 15 points for the guests.

In other opening round games, West Brunswick handed previously unbeaten Dillon Christian its first loss 91-67, Pinecrest routed North Brunswick 64-40 and Whiteville defeated Pamlico County 53-45.

Today’s 2 p.m. game matches Pamlico (4-3) and North Brunswick (2-7). The 6 p.m. semifinal pits Whiteville (5-1) against Pinecrest (9-1) in a rematch of last year’s title game.

