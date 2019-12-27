West Bladen tumbles in opener of holiday tournament

By: Bladen Journal
BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Scotland County 67-43 on Thursday in the nightcap of its eighth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament.

The 2-A Knights of the Three Rivers Conference surrendered 17 of Garrett McRae’s 21 points in the first half and trailed 40-17 at intermission. West Bladen, a three-time champion of the event, fell to 4-4 for the season and will play today at 4 against Dillon Christian, South Carolina. The Warriors are 8-1.

The Scots of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference, sporting a roster with nine seniors, are 3-4. Scotland plays West Brunswick (7-2) in the semifinals this evening at 6.

Josh Lewis and Jadacus Register led the Knights with seven points each, and freshman Gary Parker scored six. Senior Tyre Boykin had four.

Junior Mandrell Johnson added 15 points for the guests.

In other opening round games, West Brunswick handed previously unbeaten Dillon Christian its first loss 91-67, Pinecrest routed North Brunswick 64-40 and Whiteville defeated Pamlico County 53-45.

Today’s 2 p.m. game matches Pamlico (4-3) and North Brunswick (2-7). The 6 p.m. semifinal pits Whiteville (5-1) against Pinecrest (9-1) in a rematch of last year’s title game.

SCOTLAND COUNTY (67) — Garrett McRae 21, Mandrell Johnson 15, Trey Graham 9, Kris McLean 8, C.J. Settles 5, Bruce Wall 4, Traishawn Wilson 3, Ledarius McNeill 2, Grayson Smith, Drequan Monroe, Eddie Walker.

WEST BLADEN (43) — Josh Lewis 7, Jadacus Register 7, Gary Parker 6, Shy’ron Adams 4, Tyre Boykin 4, Xayvon Davis 4, Nolan Bryant 3, T.J. Smith 3, Nijeah McKoy 2, Donovan Thomas 2, Tra’shawn Ballard 1.

Scotland County 20 20 17 10 — 67

West Bladen 7 10 9 17 — 43

WEST BRUNSWICK (91) — Jadyn Parker 29, J’Vian McRay 14, Mannie Hankins 11, Calvin Collins 9, Trevor Anderson 8, Christian Williams 6, J.J. Cobb 5, Ethan Hewett 3, Savion Metters 3, Isaiah Yuricek 2, Jaquice Daniels, Deandre Clarida.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (67) — Adam Norman 18, Phillip Campbell 17, Josh Durant 10, Ian Bethea 9, Weston Glassgow 8, Grayson Singletary 3, Caleb Boykin 2, Ethan Brewington, Josh Brown, Walt Bailey.

West Brunswick 25 24 17 25 — 91

Dillon Christian 10 23 20 14 — 67

PINECREST (64) — Dillon Drennan 18, J.J. Goins 12, Bradlee Haskell 11, Will Bode 10, Ian Blue 5, Noah Lyons 5, Sam Stoltz 2, Easton Ostert 1, Aidan Lyons, Deonte Hayes, Kelvyn Harrington.

NORTH BRUNSWICK (40) — Levi Lindbert 13, Devonte Beatty 13, Tate Davis 5, Elijah Elwood 4, Demond Perry 3, Nate Assad 2, Robmell Lowery, Decai Pettiford, Bryce Yeoman, Tony Musacchio, Rashad Dixie, Gabe Smith, Je’Rhonson Gamu, Kam Mapson.

Pinecrest 12 16 16 20 — 64

North Brunswick 13 6 11 10 — 40

WHITEVILLE (53) — Ty Moss 14, Antonio McFadden 12, Ervin Moore 9, Wendell Smith 6, Zion Wilson 4, John Baldwin 4, William Godwin 2, Bryson Cokely 2, Kyle Hall, Isaiah Currie.

PAMLICO COUNTY (45) — Jahmere Miller 17, Michael Pool 11, Jar’Qez Jones 8, Lamanti Lewis 5, James Gibbs 4, Landen Mitchell, Ryan Kinsey, Trevian Lloyd.

Whiteville 16 14 8 15 — 53

Pamlico County 12 7 10 16 — 45