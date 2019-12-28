BLADENBORO — West Bladen begins the final day of its Adidas Christmas Tournament against North Brunswick at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The Knights were defeated 75-51 by Dillon Christian of South Carolina on Friday. Pamlico County defeated North Brunswick 70-66 in overtime to open the afternoon.

In the semifinals, West Brunswick turned back Scotland County 63-61 and defending champion Pinecrest whipped Whiteville 59-41.

The rest of the day’s action includes West Brunswick (8-2) and Pinecrest (10-1) in the 8 p.m. title tilt, Scotland County (3-5) and Whiteville (5-2) play for third place at 6 p.m., and Dillon Christian (9-1) takes on Pamlico County (5-3) for fifth place at 4 p.m.

The Knights (4-5), who beat East Bladen for seventh place a year ago, were led by senior Tyre Boykin with 15 points, junior Josh Lewis with 13 and junior Shy’ron Adams with 10. The hosts trailed 35-18 at intermission.

Weston Glassgow and Adam Norman led Dillon with 28 and 16 points, respectively.

North Brunswick enters today’s game 2-8.

Joshua Lewis
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2-joshua-lewis.jpgJoshua Lewis

Bladen Journal

SCOTLAND COUNTY (61) — Garrett McRae 29, Bruce Wall 11, Mandrell Johnson 7, C.J. Settles 6, Trey Graham 5, Kris McLean 3, Ledarius McNeill 2, Traishawn Wilson, Grayson Smith, Drequan Monroe, Eddie Walker.

WEST BRUNSWICK (63) — Jadyn Parker 27, Calvin Collins 10, J’Vian McRay 8, Trevor Anderson 7, Mannie Hankins 6, Deandre Clarida 3, Christian Williams 2, J.J. Cobb, Ethan Hewett, Savion Metters, Isaiah Yuricek, Jaquice Daniels.

Scotland County 16 20 15 10 — 61

West Brunswick 12 14 23 14 — 63

PINECREST (59) — Dillon Drennan 24, Bradlee Haskell 13, J.J. Goins 7, Ian Blue 6, Deonte Hayes 4, Aidan Lyons 3, Sam Stoltz 2, Easton Ostert, Noah Lyons, Will Bode, Kelvyn Harrington.

WHITEVILLE (41) — Wendell Smith 10, Antonio McFadden 8, Ty Moss 7, Ervin Moore 4, Kyle Hall 4, William Godwin 3, Zion Wilson 2, John Baldwin 2, Bryson Cokely, Isaiah Currie, Jakeim Carmichael, Xavier Spaulding, Noah Harvey.

Pinecrest 15 17 13 14 — 59

Whiteville 10 7 5 19 — 41

DILLON CHRISTIAN (76) — Weston Glassgow 28, Adam Norman 16, Phillip Campbell 9, Ethan Brewington 7, Ian Bethea 7, Josh Durant 4, Austin Heasley 3, Grayson Singletary 2, Caleb Boykin, Josh Brown, Walt Bailey.

WEST BLADEN (51) — Tyre Boykin 15, Josh Lewis 13, Shy’ron Adams 10, Nijeah McKoy 5, Xayvon Davis 4, Gary Parker 2, Nolan Bryant 2, Jadacus Register, T.J. Smith, Donovan Thomas, Tra’shawn Ballard.

Dillon Christian 13 22 18 23 — 76

West Bladen 7 11 22 11 — 51

NORTH BRUNSWICK (66) — Tate Davis 23, Bryce Yeoman 16, Elijah Elwood 11, Levi Lindbert 5, Nate Assad 4, Gabe Smith 4, Rashad Dixie 2, Devonte Beatty 1, Demond Perry, Robmell Lowery, Decai Pettiford, Tony Musacchio, Je’Rhonson Gamu, Kam Mapson.

PAMLICO COUNTY (70) — Landen Mitchell 16, Jahmere Miller 13, James Gibbs 13, Lamanti Lewis 11, Michael Pool 7, Ryan Kinsey 4, Trevian Lloyd 3, Antonio King 3, Zymir Best, Timahl Smith, Jar’Qez Jones.

North Brunswick 9 14 14 22 7 — 66

Pamlico County 10 20 21 8 11 — 70