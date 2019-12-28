BLADENBORO — West Bladen begins the final day of its Adidas Christmas Tournament against North Brunswick at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The Knights were defeated 75-51 by Dillon Christian of South Carolina on Friday. Pamlico County defeated North Brunswick 70-66 in overtime to open the afternoon.

In the semifinals, West Brunswick turned back Scotland County 63-61 and defending champion Pinecrest whipped Whiteville 59-41.

The rest of the day’s action includes West Brunswick (8-2) and Pinecrest (10-1) in the 8 p.m. title tilt, Scotland County (3-5) and Whiteville (5-2) play for third place at 6 p.m., and Dillon Christian (9-1) takes on Pamlico County (5-3) for fifth place at 4 p.m.

The Knights (4-5), who beat East Bladen for seventh place a year ago, were led by senior Tyre Boykin with 15 points, junior Josh Lewis with 13 and junior Shy’ron Adams with 10. The hosts trailed 35-18 at intermission.

Weston Glassgow and Adam Norman led Dillon with 28 and 16 points, respectively.

North Brunswick enters today’s game 2-8.

Joshua Lewis https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2-joshua-lewis.jpg Joshua Lewis

Bladen Journal