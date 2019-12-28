DURHAM — Piercing through the air came the screams of children, the kind we hear for rock stars.

By the hundred, quite a few young and old alike were enjoying their Christmas presents. A ticket to Cameron Indoor Stadium, a chance to see their beloved Blue Devils.

Close and pensive enough early for 40th-year head coach Mike Krzyzewski to shed his jacket, nationally fourth-ranked Duke didn’t disappoint by pulling away from Brown 75-50. This wasn’t a clinician’s game, but it was a fun one for the 9,314 inside Eddie Cameron and Wallace Wade’s concept drawn on a book of matches.

This was different, from the 11:30 a.m. tip time to the folks crowding into the bleachers opposite the team’s benches. Amid a smattering of students stood families and their friends, all beaming with delight as their heroes flailed about in front of them.

And there was plenty of flailing.

Basketballs bounced to and fro, awkwardly hitting hands, rims and backboards. Duke stumbled through 32.5 percent shooting in the first half, then shut down the Bears (8-for-28) in the second.

Duke, for the final 15 minutes, looked more like Duke.

“We came back two days ago, had two practices, we looked like we had not played or practiced for a while,” Krzyzewski said. “Especially in talking. We didn’t talk well, communicate, so we didn’t play well. They played well. But in the last 15 minutes, we started talking and we played really well. Thank goodness we were able to still do it while the game was going on.”

Brown alum and eighth-year head coach Mike Martin was grateful for his team getting the opportunity to play in the historic venue. Krzyzewski and his Tre Jones-less squad were thankful to avoid national headlines and more mentions of Stephen F. Austin.

He was also, again, appreciative of the late signing of Jordan Goldwire into the recruiting class that featured Marvin Bagley, Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval. Jones, nursing a mild left foot strain, missed his second straight game.

“J-Gold, these last two games, has done a really good job,” Krzyzewski said. “Not having Tre hurts everybody.”

Goldwire shouldered the load, and helped right the Blue Devils.

“He knew we weren’t playing well, and sped up a couple of times in the first half,” the head coach said. “He stayed composed in the second half. His responsibility in running the team took over.”

Jones is probably going to be back on Tuesday, when Boston College visits for resumption of the 20-game ACC schedule. Duke needs him.

They’re a different team than those with Bagley and Zion Williamson the last two years. Krzyzewski calls it old school, with a pattern of growth necessary.

The venerable old gym was a bit open and old school itself on Saturday, with lots of faces seeing their heroes up close. They came, the screamed, and they left with a win.

The best Christmas present of all.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_alanwooten-1.jpg