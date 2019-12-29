West Brunswick wins tourney; West Bladen falls to Scorpions

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jadyn Parker was named MVP of the holiday basketball tournament hosted by West Bladen High School. Presenting the award is Principal Peggy Hester. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal J’Vian McRay (42), William McRainey (22), Trevor Anderson (30) and the West Brunswick Trojans come forward to accept their championship plaque from West Bladen Principal Peggy Hester on Saturday night. West Brunswick defeated Pinecrest of Southern Pines 52-50 in the title tilt. -

BLADENBORO — MVP Jadyn Parker blocked a layup by Bradlee Haskell with 3.3 seconds left lifting West Brunswick over Pinecrest 52-50 in the championship of the eighth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament on Saturday night.

Host West Bladen was the only winless team of the event, falling 58-48 to North Brunswick in the day’s opening game.

Parker made seven of eight foul shots after halftime, 11 of 12 in the game and finished with 13 points for the Trojans (9-2). Calvin Collins scored 19 points for the victors.

The Patriots (10-2), last year’s champion, were led by Haskell’s 19 points. Five Pinecrest players combined to sink only seven 3-pointers while the Trojans worked inside first and were accurate on 24 of 35 free throws.

The all-tournament team included Parker and Collins of West Brunswick, Pinecrest’s Haskell, Whiteville’s Ty Moss, Scotland County’s Garrett McRae and Pamlico County’s Jahmere Miller.

Scotland took third place with a 76-69 win over Whiteville. McRae, who scored 21 and 29 in the first two games of the tournament, led the Scots (4-5) with 28. Moss had 16 points for the Wolfpack (5-3).

Pamlico County routed Dillon Christian of South Carolina for fifth place 87-46. Miller and Landen Mitchell led the Hurricanes (6-3) with 20 points each. Dillon (9-2), which entered the tournament unbeaten, was paced by Phillip Campbell with 14 points.

In the seventh-place game, senior Tyre Boykin led the Knights (4-6) with 26 points, scoring 16 in the fourth quarter. Senior Nijeah McKoy added eight.

Tate Davis and Devonte Beatty led the Scorpions (3-8) with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Demond Perry chipped in 11.

North Brunswick led 22-18 at intermission and extended the lead to 13 in the third period.

West Bladen returns to action on Friday, hosting West Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference game that concludes a seven-game homestand and a stretch of playing nine of 10 in the Castle.

J’Vian McRay (42), William McRainey (22), Trevor Anderson (30) and the West Brunswick Trojans come forward to accept their championship plaque from West Bladen Principal Peggy Hester on Saturday night. West Brunswick defeated Pinecrest of Southern Pines 52-50 in the title tilt.

Championships Following are the championship game scores for the high school boys basketball tournament played at West Bladen since inception in 2012: 2019: West Brunswick 52, Pinecrest 50 2018: Pinecrest 64, Whiteville 43 2017: Clinton 80, Scotland 57 2016: West Bladen 59, Dillon S.C. 57 2015: West Bladen 67, Hoke County 66 (OT) 2014: West Bladen 75, Fairmont 60 2013: Whiteville 75, South Columbus 64 2012: Whiteville 59, Lumberton 45

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

