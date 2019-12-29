RALEIGH — If his missteps are behind him, D.J. Funderburk provides a key piece for N.C. State to rise into the ACC’s top tier.

Certainly, the Wolfpack will want C.J. Bryce there, too. But when the latter was sidelined at the end of the morning shootaround, the 6-foot-10 junior from Cleveland was clutch.

Funderburk came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points, pull nine rebounds and give N.C. State the inside force it needed Sunday in a 72-60 win over Appalachian State. He teamed with 6-11 Fayetteville redshirt freshman Manny Bates to offer a significant post presence against the Mountaineers’ pack line defense.

“I like the way our guys responded,” State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “It was one of those games, if they weren’t prepared and mentally tough enough,” things would have definitely turned out different.

And, even with Funderburk — suspended the first two games of the season — and Bates getting nine boards each, the leaders were guards Markell Johnson and Devon Daniels with 11 each.

“Defensively, he’s not where I need him to be at the 4,” Keatts said of Funderburk playing in the low post. “He will see a lot of time in the ACC because of our roster. I thought the big lineup was great. Those two guys rebounded the ball.”

With Johnson rightly the focal point for the Wolfpack and their opponents, how much help he gets will ultimately determine the team’s strength. Sunday was a good example: Johnson shot poorly, missing five 3-pointers and nine of 13 overall from the floor.

But his rebounds, 12 points, seven fouls drawn and six assists were all pivotal. No part of his game having an off night drags down the rest.

Daniels added 18 points as State became just the fourth team to eclipse 70 against the Mountaineers. It’s a top 20 defense nationally in terms of points allowed.

State’s a top 20 team all together if the pieces fit.

“I live and die on every game,” Keatts said of leaving nonconference play behind, yet not playing again until Saturday. “I love the excitement of just being able to play. I’m excited for the next opportunity. We were challenged in the nonconference.”

State has 10 wins, split a couple of ACC games before Christmas and gets a favorable opening to its January grind. Home dates are with Notre Dame, Miami and Clemson, and road tests are at Clemson and Virginia Tech before a Jan. 20 date at reigning national champion Virginia.

The Pack might not arrive in Charlottesville 6-1, but they also shouldn’t be far from it either.

“We’re prepared to go into ACC play,” Keatts said. “ACC play is tough. Our guys have to be physically and mentally ready to play.”

