Wooten: Jones returns for Duke in 88-49 blowout

DURHAM — Scripting Tre Jones’ return couldn’t have been written any better.

Duke blasted Boston College 88-49 in Cameron Indoor Stadium on New Year’s Eve and the junior point guard was able to ease into a comfort zone, not be pressed into too many minutes, and bring his leadership touch to the defense.

“We were hitting on all cylinders,” Jones said of an evening shooting nearly 53 percent, winning the turnover ledger and spending nearly the entire second half ahead by roughly 30 points.

Jones missed wins against Wofford and Brown, and the Blue Devils also had exams since he last played 25 days ago. His mild foot strain, said Mike Krzyzewski, has improved and there are no significant concerns going forward.

“To play that much, and he could have played more, that was encouraging,” said the 40th-year head coach. “And it was terrific.”

Most days when the team practiced, Jones was doing therapy, resting and not running. He admitted to shaking off the rust.

“Not being in a game in three weeks, I’m catching up a bit,” he said.

On this afternoon, he was catching Derryck Thornton. The name may sound familiar, and it should — he was Duke’s starting point guard in 2015-16 for 20 games, transferred to Southern Cal for his undergrad degree, and now is at Boston College pursuing graduate studies.

As Duke’s point guard, he succeeded Jones’ brother, Tyus — who went pro after one year. The Blue Devils were bringing in the Harry Giles’ class as Thornton exited, the one also featuring Jayson Tatum and including Frank Jackson among seven freshmen on the roster.

“We wish he would have stayed,” Krzyzewski said, saying Thornton represented the program well and has performed at good schools since leaving.

Saturday, he and Jones were locked in duels frequently. Krzyzewski said the Eagles were noticeably different missing Nik Popovic with a back injury.

“We tried to make it difficult for him,” Jones said of Thornton. “He’s an explosive guard. We tried to keep him from getting to the rim.”

Their success was lethal combined with the hot shooting of freshman Matthew Hurt, who scored 20 of his 25 points as Duke took a 45-19 halftime lead.

“He’s practiced like that,” Jones said. “For him to have that type of game, it’s perfect for him.”

Jones’ return is too, just as an ACC grind begins with trips to Miami and Georgia Tech. His defense was steely and he dished out 10 assists while committing just one turnover.

“He’s a very big difference-maker,” Hurt said of Jones. “He’s a great point guard. His leading us on defense is huge.”

And that, after all, is where Duke thought it might become known back at the end of November and early December when Jones was last playing. That’s still very real.

“It’s been more of an identity, and then balanced scoring,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s a team where everybody knows that what they do can contribute to a win, and it’s important.

“We have depth, and good attitude, really good attitude, and they’re working hard. You can tell they pull for one another.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

