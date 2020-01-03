First half of season wraps tonight

BLADENBORO — Tonight marks the seventh Friday of the high school basketball season.

Seven weeks away is Selection Saturday, when the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff brackets will be released and the Road to Chapel Hill begins.

The second half of the season commences this evening with Bladen County schools testing Three Rivers Conference unbeatens. There is none larger than East Bladen’s girls trying to snap a two-game skid at St. Pauls, an unbeaten team through eight games.

In Three Rivers play, East Bladen is 4-0 and St. Pauls 3-0. They share, in the loss column, the league pace with West Bladen, a 4-0 team in the loop and 6-2 overall.

Junior varsity play at St. Pauls tips at 4, with the varsity girls showdown expected about 6 p.m. The varsity boys follow, with the Eagles (0-4 Three Rivers, 1-7 overall) seeking to end a six-game skid and upset the host Bulldogs (2-1 Three Rivers, 7-3 overall.)

At the Castle in Bladenboro, the two varsity games pit teams going in opposite directions thus far. The boys game matches a Vikings’ squad that has won six straight and stands 3-0 in the league and 7-1 overall against a Knights club that has dropped four straight falling to 4-6. West Bladen is 1-3 in the league.

In the girls matchup, West Bladen’s share of the league lead is tested by a winless club through eight games overall and three in the league. The varsity girls tip about 6, with the boys to follow.

The last outings for the four varsities is spread. East Bladen’s boys last played Dec. 19, West Bladen’s girls last played Dec. 20, East Bladen’s girls last played Dec. 21 and West Bladen’s boys last played on Saturday. Only two of them played holiday events, with the Lady Eagles finishing fourth in the Tom Jackson bracket of the Cumberland County Schools Holiday Classic, and the host Knights finishing eighth in the Adidas Christmas Tournament.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

