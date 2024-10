ST. PAULS — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 35-11 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles’ return from the holiday break included no more than two points in any of the last three quarters.

Lavada Jackson’s seven points led the guests, who trailed 22-8 at intermission. Mariah Smith scored four.

East Bladen fell to 3-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-2 overall.

