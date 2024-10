ST. PAULS — East Bladen and St. Pauls did not finish their varsity boys high school basketball game Friday night.

The host Bulldogs led 54-34 with 5:26 to play when condensation, the result of a 70-plus degree day in the Cape Fear region, left the floor too slick to continue. No continuation date has been set.

The Eagles of first-year head coach Aking Elting rallied with a 15-3 run to lead 20-19 in the first half. St. Pauls went to the locker room up 25-22, and led 44-32 through three periods.

