Suspense never materializes; East Bladen jolted 65-22

ST. PAULS — Suspense was gone quickly.

In a matchup billed as a first-place showdown, East Bladen fell to host St. Pauls 65-22 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs led 24-10 after a quarter, 44-13 at intermission and pushed the mercy rule into effect before the end of the third quarter.

East Bladen exited 4-1 in the league and 9-3 overall, with a three-game losing streak. If the program has endured a three-game skid, it hasn’t been in the last 14 seasons — a successful span that includes only one team failing to win 21 games; it won 18.

St. Pauls is 4-0 in the Three Rivers and 9-0 overall. It is tied for the league lead in the loss column with 5-0 West Bladen, its next opponent on Tuesday.

The 43-point margin of defeat was one of the worst in the 19-year history of the storied East Bladen program. It was the worst loss since a 77-32 setback at home to Clinton on Dec. 16, 2016, a night when future Duke player Mikayla Boykin scored 50 points.

Sophomore Maya McDonald led the Lady Eagles with 10 points. Senior Patience Ward was limited to seven. The other significant scoring weapon of East Bladen, sophomore Alexus Mitchell, managed two points.

St. Pauls was led by Jakieya Thompson with 18 points. T.J. Eichelberger scored 12, Shakiya Floyd 12 and Taliya Council 10.

East Bladen is home to face East Columbus on Tuesday and Fairmont on Wednesday.

