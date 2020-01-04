Gritty Knights won’t go away against league leaders

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Nijeah McKoy (30) snags a rebound for West Bladen in front of West Columbus' Justin Connor (25). - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Xayvon Davis (32) tips a ball from West Columbus' Winston Mason on Friday at the Castle. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Tyre Boykin (5) prepares to go left against the guard of West Columbus' Tyquawn Johnson. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Tra'shawn Ballard gets a loose ball and prepares to drive against West Columbus' Naquiis Johnson on Friday night. - -

BLADENBORO — West Bladen never lacked grit.

To knock off the best in the Three Rivers Conference, more was needed.

The 2-A Knights tumbled to 1-A West Columbus 64-44 on Friday night, coming up short in a quest to duplicate an early January upset like last year. The league-leading Vikings possess strength inside and on the perimeter, and on this night were pushed to the latter for points.

The loss was West Bladen’s fifth in a row. The Knights are 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the league. West Columbus rose to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league action, tied in the loss column with 5-0 Whiteville.

“We stayed calm, tried to come back,” said West Bladen senior Tyre Boykin after scoring 24 points. “We kept turning the ball over. That’s going to come, we’ll work on it in practice.”

Boykin, headed to the University of Missouri at Kansas City next season, is the Knights’ best scoring threat. Against quality competition Friday, he was essentially the only one.

“Our margin for error is so small because we’re so limited offensively,” West Bladen head coach Travis Pait said. “And I think we’re a very good defensive team. But when you keep putting pressure on yourself to get every stop, and then we had a couple of balls to bounce wrong … we’ve got to keep working.”

Tyquawn Johnson poured in 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the Vikings. He had 17 by halftime, when West Columbus’ early 20-1 lead had been trimmed to 30-19.

Naquiis Johnson and Tyvon Tylor each had a second-half 3-pointer.

West Bladen was stymied at the outset. Senior Nijeah McKoy’s three foul shots were the only points until Boykin struck with a 3-pointer 47 seconds before the first quarter buzzer.

A lift before half came courtesy of senior Nolan Bryant, scoring on a putback without coming to the floor just before the horn. After halftime, the Knights’ 6-foot-9 senior Xayvon Davis flashed moments of improvement around the rim.

But for every surge by the hosts, there was usually a shot from Tyquawn Johnson. The Vikings’ big man, Winston Mason, even drew “ooos” and “ahhs” before the third period buzzer when he nonchalantly flipped a behind-the-back pass assist.

“Defense, if get down and we play like we know we can, we’ll be all right,” Boykin said.

Pait is encouraged, too, despite the strong stretch of the schedule.

“I don’t have any issues with the group as far as toughness,” he said. “Our issue comes from the other eight months of the year. At some point, we’ve got to get back the kids that love to play basketball. We’ve got a lot of kids that do other things, which is fine, but in the past when we were good here, even when the kids did other things, they were in the gym all the time.”

WEST COLUMBUS (64) — Tyquawn Johnson 31, Winston Mason 8, Brandis Kelly 6, Naquiis Johnson 5, Maquise Ratliff 4, Tyvon Tylor 3, Keywone Sumpter 2, Justin Connor 2, Matt McPherson 2, Darrius Marshall 1, Zach Shrum, Ethan Brown, Destreon Burden. WEST BLADEN (44) — Tyre Boykin 24, Nijeah McKoy 5, Xayvon Davis 4, Shy’ron Adams 4, Josh Lewis 3, Gary Parker 2, Nolan Bryant 2, Donovan Stone, Tra’shawn Ballard. West Columbus 20 10 19 15 — 64 West Bladen 6 13 9 16 — 44

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

