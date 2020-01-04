BLADENBORO — West Bladen modestly flirted with a state record Friday night.

West Columbus finally managed to score, and before halftime even, but the Lady Vikings were no match for the front-runners in the Three Rivers Conference.

Third-year head coach Brian McCleney’s squad rolled ahead with the first 22 points and easily defeated the guests 55-19 at the Castle. West Bladen sports a 5-0 league mark entering Tuesday’s road test at 4-0 St. Pauls. The Lady Knights are 7-2 overall, their setbacks coming by a combined eight points.

West Columbus exited 0-4 in the league and 0-9 overall.

The matchup with St. Pauls will be against a team many believe can dethrone perennial power East Bladen. The Lady Bulldogs won a matchup between the two in impressive fashion on Friday.

“We’re underestimated,” said sophomore Haley George.

West Bladen’s confidence against fellow league top tier teams is warranted. Last year’s team was surging with close wins one after the other, only to be crippled at midseason by the injury bug.

Still, it was a playoff season and a strong nucleus is back. George is a big key on the perimeter with senior Kasee Singletary, and with dribble-drive threat Elexis Corrothers.

Senior Mikayla Meadows said the team was anxious to resume playing after two weeks with no games. She was a force inside with nine points; Corrothers and Singletary led the scoring with 12 and 10 each. West Bladen shot a lot of layups in transition following Lady Vikings turnovers.

Despite the gap in talent, West Bladen looked hungry from the outset. They pressured the basketball, stepped into passing lanes and were getting on the floor for loose balls to take a 33-6 halftime lead.

“That was a big one,” Meadows said of the floor burns matching McCleney’s instructions.

“We needed to quit reaching for the ball, box out, get in front, and play help defense,” George added.

Haley Brown and LeOndra Smith led the Lady Vikings with nine and eight points, respectively.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ocean Woody (5) gets to a loose ball first on Friday night at the Castle. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-5-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Hannah Pait (32) looks for a teammate on the other side of Jamiyah Melvin-Hall (40). https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-6-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Hannah Pait powers inside against West Columbus’ Haley Brown on Friday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-3-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Elexis Corrothers led all scorers with 12 points Friday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-2-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A fastbreak layup by West Bladen’s Elexis Corrothers was part of an opening 22-0 surge. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-1-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Haley George eyes a teammate for an assist on Friday night in a 55-19 win over West Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-wcol-g-4-010720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Haley George eyes a teammate for an assist on Friday night in a 55-19 win over West Columbus.

WEST COLUMBUS (19) — Haley Brown 9, LeOndra Smith 8, McKinney 2, Jamesee Lawson, LaQuawna Gerald, Saudia Hemingway, Crystaisa Paige, Smokes. WEST BLADEN (55) — Elexis Corrothers 12, Kasee Singletary 10, Mikayla Meadows 9, Seniah Johnson 6, Haley George 5, Ocean Woody 3, Rylee Chadwick 3, Lainey Autry 3, Hannah Pait 2, Jamiyah Melvin-Hall 2, Essance Murphy. West Columbus 0 6 5 8 — 19 West Bladen 16 17 17 5 — 55