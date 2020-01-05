Wooten: Roy Williams, Carolina bottom out against Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL — On Monday, Roy Williams was bathed in celebration. Saturday, he was despondent as ever.

There’s no mistaking the passion of a coach among the best, said Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner, regardless of sport.

“It’s the most disappointed, most upset I’ve ever been coaching a basketball game,” Williams said after apologizing “to everybody who cares about North Carolina basketball.” He added, “It’s not even close.”

The Ramblin’ Wreck routed Carolina 96-83 in the Smith Center, crushing the Tar Heels 27-4 in the first 13-plus minutes.

“I asked four of them if they wanted to go to the locker room,” Williams said, admitting he wasn’t sure what all he told his team in that under-8 timeout.

Carolina missed its first 15 shots, didn’t get points off an offensive rebound in the first half, and gave up better than 55 percent shooting each period.

“I’ve got to find a way to be a coach instead of a guy over there looking around,” Williams said.

The Tar Heels, ranked in the nation’s top five in November, are hobbled. The absence of freshmen guards Anthony Harris (torn ACL) and Cole Anthony (knee), junior guard Andrew Platek (ankle) and junior forward Sterling Manley (knee) won’t be used for an excuse, but missing them is a reality.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, has gotten back junior guard Jose Alvarado (ankle) from a seven-game absence. He and Michael Devoe were superior on the perimeter, with the Yellow Jackets getting 25 points from Alvarado and 22 from Raleigh’s 6-foot-9 Moses Wright — who had no offers and zero stars as a recruit three years ago.

“It’s a guards game. In college basketball, you win with guards,” Pastner said.

Carolina has had three start at the point this year, something that hasn’t happened since 2007-08. On Saturday, the hosts at times looked miffed for what to do. Other times, they simply did not execute on both ends of the floor — small guys and big guys.

Georgia Tech was especially lethal on backdoor cuts.

“We need to have better leadership, more toughness,” Williams said. “Sometimes I feel I can supply that, but I don’t know that I did.”

One microcosm of their woes was Garrison Brooks, on a day with a career-high 35 points, double-teaming the high post in what Williams said was an effort to fight and make something happen. The coach, however, said never in 22 years has he coached his defense to do that.

“He was trying,” Williams lamented, “I can live with that.”

Living without some of his best players is something Carolina has to do, too.

“Anytime you lose a guy like Cole Anthony, that’s not easy for anybody,” Pastner said. “We went through it with Alvarado. I still think Carolina is really good. I think Garrison Brooks is really good. They’ve got a lot of talent.”

He’s more right than wrong.

Five nights after Roy Williams was hailed and celebrated for tying his mentor with 879 wins, he hit rock bottom. His team’s attitude before the game worried him, he said. Then they got blasted on the scoreboard, in fundamentals and in the tenets of his philosophies.

“It’s the most negative I’ve ever felt about myself, or my team,” he said. “We weren’t ready to play.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

