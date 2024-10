ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen bounced back into the win column Tuesday night, defeating visiting East Columbus 30-22 in junior varsity girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles moved to 4-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-2 overall. Makayla Dixon led the hosts with 11 points, Lavada Jackson scored seven and Azariah Rhodie six.

East Bladen led 12-7 at intermission.

