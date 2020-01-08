ST. PAULS — West Bladen senior Tyre Boykin had another sensational night of scoring.

But the weapons around him were limited.

Only three of his teammates made field goals and the Knights were dealt a 55-38 loss by St. Pauls in high school boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Knights have lost six straight dating back to a Dec. 13 win over Clinton. Ninth-year head coach Travis Pait’s club fell to 1-5 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-8 overall.

West Bladen is home Friday against South Columbus.

St. Pauls rose to 3-1 in the league and 8-3 overall.

Boykin scored 25 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Junior Shy’ron Adams, and seniors Nijeah McKoy and Nolan Bryant were the only others to make field goals.

West Bladen trailed 29-11 at intermission.

Bladen Journal