ST. PAULS — Only one team remains unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference high school girls basketball race.

West Bladen was dealt a 52-22 setback by St. Pauls on Tuesday night in a matchup of league unbeatens, ending a modest two-game winning streak. The Lady Knights exited 5-1 in the loop and 7-3 overall, while the Lady Bulldogs rose to 5-0 and 10-0, respectively.

Senior Elexis Corrothers led the guests with six points and freshman Lainey Autry added five. West Bladen trailed 26-5 at intermission.

Jakieya Thomposon’s 18 points led all scorers. Taliya Council added 10.

Lainey Autry
Bladen Journal

WEST BLADEN (22) — Elexis Corrothers 6, Lainey Autry 5, Haley George 4, Kasee Singletary 3, Seniah Johnson 2, Rylee Chadwick 2, Ocean Woody, Mikayla Meadows, Essance Murphy, Hannah Pait, Jamiya Melvin-Hall.

ST. PAULS (52) — Jakieya Thompson 18, Taliya Council 10, Iyania Evans 9, T.J. Eichelberger 5, Mackenzie Ransom 3, Shakiya Floyd 3, Larkan Maynor 2, Destiny Maynor 1, Tamyra Council 1, Taniya Redman, Marckia Galbreath, Braxtin Kinlaw.

West Bladen 3 2 6 11 — 22

St. Pauls 8 18 13 13 — 55