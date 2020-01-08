ST. PAULS — Only one team remains unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference high school girls basketball race.

West Bladen was dealt a 52-22 setback by St. Pauls on Tuesday night in a matchup of league unbeatens, ending a modest two-game winning streak. The Lady Knights exited 5-1 in the loop and 7-3 overall, while the Lady Bulldogs rose to 5-0 and 10-0, respectively.

Senior Elexis Corrothers led the guests with six points and freshman Lainey Autry added five. West Bladen trailed 26-5 at intermission.

Jakieya Thomposon’s 18 points led all scorers. Taliya Council added 10.

Lainey Autry https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_2-lainey-autry.jpeg Lainey Autry

Bladen Journal