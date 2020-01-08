ELIZABETHTOWN — When East Bladen pressed, East Columbus fell apart.

The Lady Eagles shook off a rare three-game losing streak Tuesday night, rolling past the Lady Gators 46-20 with a strong second quarter. East Bladen trailed after eight minutes but scored the next 33 points dipping into the middle of the third period.

Seven East Bladen players scored in the second quarter alone, more than in any of the three games the squad lost in succession to tough competition. In the 12-plus minutes of shutout basketball, East Columbus bungled its way to 17 of its 37 turnovers.

“It’s gotten into our heads in all three games, but those are hard teams,” senior Lorna Mendell said of the skid. “They’re good teams. They didn’t play around.

“We didn’t get down on ourselves about it, but we’ve thought about it too much.”

Senior Patience Ward led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. A determined effort to feed Mendell inside paid off with eight points. Freshman Anna Grey Heustess added six.

“We’ve been getting most of our shots from the outside, so we wanted to try something different,” McDonald said.

Ward had 13 points in the second quarter. Mendell had four, and Heustess, senior Abbie Cross, sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald, and freshman Maegan Burney also scored.

“Lorna played as strong as I’ve seen her play in four years,” Evers said.

In scoring 33 straight, the Lady Eagles needed just eight more points to trigger the mercy rule. East Columbus’ Lazaydia Flowers, who scored 12 points, made two free throws with 4:34 to go in the third quarter to end the scoring drought.

“We’re not playing nowhere near as well as we were before we lost our first game,” East Bladen head coach Patty Evers said. “I think they’ve lost confidence. They lost three in a row to three good teams. But we were playing better before then.

“We practiced hard after Christmas. We can’t hit from the outside.”

But inside, they did score on Tuesday.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Anna Grey Heustess contests the shot of East Columbus’ Sanauwa Campbell on Tuesday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-ecol-g4-011020.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Anna Grey Heustess contests the shot of East Columbus’ Sanauwa Campbell on Tuesday night. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A bit of an alumni cheer squad broke out Tuesday night when East Bladen hosted East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-ecol-g5-011020.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A bit of an alumni cheer squad broke out Tuesday night when East Bladen hosted East Columbus. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Anna Grey Heustess defends an inbounds pass from East Columbus’ Sierra Strickland. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-ecol-g3-011020.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Anna Grey Heustess defends an inbounds pass from East Columbus’ Sierra Strickland. Alan Wooten

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell defends the Lady Gators’ GioVanna Bellamy on Tuesday night in a 46-20 victory. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-ecol-g2-011020.jpg Alan Wooten

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell defends the Lady Gators’ GioVanna Bellamy on Tuesday night in a 46-20 victory. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Anna Grey Heustess battles Sierra Strickland of East Columbus for possession Tuesday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-ecol-g1-011020.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Anna Grey Heustess battles Sierra Strickland of East Columbus for possession Tuesday night.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

EAST COLUMBUS (20) — Lazaydia Flowers 12, Sierra Strickland 6, Dasha Parker 2, Sanauwa Campbell, Asya Graham-King, GioVanna Bellamy, Taylor Keaton, June Baldwin, Katherine Reeves, Aziya Barr. EAST BLADEN (46) — Patience Ward 17, Lorna Mendell 8, Anna Grey Heustess 6, Maegan Burney 4, Katie Evans 2, Maya McDonald 2, Alexus Mitchell 2, Lily Lin 1, Karli Priest, Sara Gargala, Aaniyah Jackson. East Columbus 8 0 6 6 — 20 East Bladen 7 27 8 4 — 46