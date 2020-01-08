RIP, six-game skid; East Bladen clips Gators

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The final buzzer goes off and East Bladen head coach Aking Elting's pulse rate settles back into a normal rhythm. The Eagles beat East Columbus 39-38. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen head coach Aking Elting goes over final instructions before the Eagles tipped off with East Columbus on Tuesday. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Javant McDowell (22) and RaSean McKoy give the Gators' J.T. Junious nowhere to go inside on Tuesday. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal With 1.9 seconds left and ahead 39-38, East Bladen's bench of (from left) Jacob Priest, Jay'Quan McNair, Tayshaun Berekely, Weston Hodge, Juwan Baldwin, Donevin Keith, Corey McKoy, assistant coaches Tommy Taylor and Jay Raynor and head coach Aking Elting watch the defense of (not pictured) Charles Brown, Zach Meares, Javant McDowell, Lefrederick Wooten and RaSean McKoy. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rest in peace, six-game skid.

East Bladen coughed up a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, then got a foul shot by junior Charles Brown in the final minute to snap a tie and prevail 39-38 over East Columbus on Tuesday in high school boys basketball. The initial Three Rivers Conference triumph directed by first-year head coach Aking Elting against four losses lifted the overall ledger to 2-7.

“It was a nail-biter,” senior RaSean McKoy said.

An inside bucket to begin the fourth quarter gave the hosts a 34-21 lead. It came on the heels of a sensational third quarter, when the Eagles made 60 percent of their shots and had just four of their 20 turnovers.

“Coming out at halftime, we had more energy,” McKoy said.

But momentum swung quickly.

Trey Brown’s back-to-back 3-pointers and another by Julius Rivera brought the guests from Lake Waccamaw within three with more than five minutes to play. Another long one by Rivera and Jamar Williams’ drive down the lane tied it at 38 in the final minute.

“You have to play it out, all the way through, grind it out all the way through until its three zeroes on that clock,” Elting said.

East Bladen transitioned with the inbounds pass quickly, and Brown made the second of two foul shots with 35.5 seconds left. East Columbus worked the clock, J.J. Faulkner tried to go up inside but was tied up, and East Bladen had an inbounds pass and 3.5 seconds to kill off from under the Gators’ basket.

The Eagles barely got the pass in, and it went out of bounds near midcourt to give East Columbus a second chance with 1.9 seconds left. Faulkner got a shot from near the foul line, but it hit the rim and backboard, never the net.

“We just had to lock up,” McKoy said of the last possession.

The Eagles played a 2-3 zone throughout, often with 6-foot-6 Javant McDowell at the left or right elbow. McKoy was a workman on the glass inside. Junior Donevin Keith had a long stretch quarterbacking the defense before rushing out of the gym with more than five minutes to play and his team up six.

He returned to the sideline, but Elting went mostly with McKoy, McDowell, Brown, and juniors Zach Meares and Lefrederick Wooten down the stretch.

“We said new year, new us,” Meares said.

He bounced back from a first-shot airball to drain a couple of long ones and play steady defense on the perimeter.

“I felt like we were all scared, with a new coach situation,” Meares said of no wins since the Monday before Thanksgiving. “We didn’t want to make him seem like a bad coach by losing. It wasn’t him at all. We just tried to do too much. We turned the ball over excessively.”

The Eagles bowed out of the holiday tournament at rival West Bladen and practiced instead. They were down 20 with more than five minutes left when Friday’s game at St. Pauls was suspended, but on Tuesday looked much sharper post-holidays than they had in late December.

“It takes time,” Elting said. “Those Ls that we took beforehand were lessons. We were learning every game. We’re learning to play with each other. Let’s not forget, I’m a new coach with new plays. Now is the time we’re jelling, and it’s coming together.”

McDowell led the hosts with 13 points, Meares had six and Wooten and Keith scored five each. Brown’s 11 led the Gators, who exited 6-6 overall and 0-5 in Three Rivers play.

The turnaround for East Bladen is quick; Fairmont visits this evening.

“We stuck to the plays, trusted the coaching staff,” Elting said. “RaSean McKoy, he played a big role on the defensive end, getting blocks and rebounding the ball. And he brought us energy.

“Zach had big 3s, and then Javant with that dunk. He gave us a spark.”

EAST COLUMBUS (38) — Trey Brown 11, Julius Rivera 9, Jamar Williams 4, Tahjir Melvin 4, J.J. Faulkner 4, Tony McPhail 2, L.J. Freeman 2, J.T. Junious 2, Jaquan Raeford, Robert Williams. EAST BLADEN (39) — Javant McDowell 13, Zach Meares 6, Lafrederick Wooten 5, Donevin Keith 5, Juwan Baldwin 4, RaSean McKoy 4, Charles Brown 2, Tayshaun Berkeley, Corey McKoy, Jacob Priest. East Columbus 6 11 4 17 — 38 East Bladen 6 12 14 7 — 39

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

