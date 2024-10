ELIZABETHTOWN — The suspended boys high school basketball game between East Bladen and St. Pauls will not be resumed.

Patty Evers, athletics director at East Bladen, said Friday that the game will be counted as a loss for the Eagles. When stopped with just over five minutes left, East Bladen trailed by 20.

East Bladen is 1-6 in the Three Rivers Conference, 2-9 overall.

