ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to Fairmont 34-12 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles trailed 11-5 at intermission and 22-8 after three peirods.

Calise Jackson led the hosts with five points and Mariah Smith added three.

East Bladen is 4-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-3 overall.

