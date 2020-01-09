Eagles’ resolve strong in loss to Golden Tornadoes

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Lefrederick Wooten snatches a rebound in a battle with Fairmont's Cedrique Smith on Wednesday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Donevin Keith toes the line with a rebound Wednesday night during a loss to Fairmont. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Jacob Priest, who hit a momentum-building 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, battles for a rebound with Fairmont's Kobe Davis on Wednesday night. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was forever resilient on the way to a 67-43 loss to visiting Fairmont on Wednesday night in high school boys basketball.

When the Golden Tornadoes pushed ahead by 17 early, the Eagles scrapped within 29-25 by halftime. And when tensions rose in the third quarter of the Three Rivers Conference clash, the hosts stood their ground again.

“I like the way my team didn’t back down,” said first-year head coach Aking Elting. “We showed a lot of heart. I love them to death for that.”

His push to change the culture of the program — East Bladen was 4-20 a year ago — got a boost one night earlier with the end to a six-game skid against East Columbus. Fairmont brought more skill to the Eagle’s Nest, and a desire for a quicker pace. Both teams labored through frequent stoppages by whistles.

East Bladen lost 6-foot-6 junior Javant McDowell in the first four minutes to a knee injury, and junior reserve playmaker Lefrederick Wooten to a third-quarter ejection on the first of the Eagles’ three technical fouls. McDowell watched a portion of the second quarter from a wheelchair; a referee directed lawmen to have a fan not watch any more from outside of the gym during the opening four minutes of the second half when all the technicals were called.

“They matched the aggression, but we were the ones penalized for it and we showed it back,” Elting said. “I’m happy for my team. I’m happy they showed some heart and didn’t back down.”

East Bladen, called for 23 personal fouls in addition to the Ts, managed just one field goal in the period and fell behind 49-30 entering the fourth quarter. Fairmont made 11 of 17 free throws, and Cedrique Smith nailed a 3-pointer.

For the game, the Tornadoes (5-2 Three Rivers, 7-2 overall) were good on 19 of 32 at the foul line. Smith scored 12 points. Kadeem Leonard and Kobe Davis added 10 each.

Fairmont was called for 24 personal fouls, with East Bladen converting 9 of 20 at the line.

Senior Corey McKoy came off the bench to lead the Eagles with 13 points, igniting a second-quarter surge from a 27-10 deficit. Junior Zach Meares and Wooten added seven points each. Junior Jacob Priest hit a momentum-building 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, and senior RaSean McKoy scored six points.

Elting said McDowell’s injury is believed to be a slight sprain and not structural. He’ll have some time to heal, with East Bladen (1-5 Three Rivers, 2-8 overall) not returning to action until Jan. 17 when Whiteville visits.

“It’s a gift and a curse,” the coach said of the schedule. “It gives me more time to prep my guys, but then again, it doesn’t help them with a game situation. I’ll take it. I love time with my guys, getting them prepared.”

FAIRMONT (67) — Cedrique Smith 12, Kadeem Leonard 10, Kobe Davis 10, Cameron Sweat 7, Sharron Wilson 6, Shykeem Smith 6, Jakeem Moore 3, Dewayne McCormick 2, Tyrese Bradley 2, Javian Manning 2, Jalen Brown 2, Saquan Singletary 1, Chandler McNeil. EAST BLADEN (43) — Corey McKoy 13, Zach Meares 7, Lefrederick Wooten 7, RaSean McKoy 6, Jacob Priest 5, Donevin Keith 3, Juwan Baldwin 2, Charles Brown, Tayshaun Berkeley, Weston Hodge, Javant McDowell, Jay’Quan McNair. Fairmont 22 7 20 18 — 67 East Bladen 10 15 5 13 — 43

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

