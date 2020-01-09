East Bladen presses past Fairmont

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Maya McDonald (4) and Katie Evans defend Fairmont's Paris Bethea on Wednesday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Anna Grey Heustess, Maegan Burney and Katie Evans seal the lane from Lakayla Chavis on Wednesday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Abbie Cross battles Fairmont's Vera McNeil (left) and Angelaysha Thompson during Wednesday night's 66-41 win. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen kept pressing even while watching the foul totals rise.

The lead kept building, too.

The Lady Eagles pulled away from visiting Fairmont 66-41 on Wednesday night in a Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball game. The hosts applied full-court pressure from the outset and didn’t pull it back until the lead was more than 20 in the second half, withstanding significant limitations to its starters while reserves Abbie Cross, Anna Grey Heustess, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala and Lily Lin chipped in valuable contributions.

Sophomore playmaker Maya McDonald watched a good bit of the first half from the bench with three fouls, and fellow starters Patience Ward, Alexus Mitchell, Katie Evans and Lorna Mendell all got two before the break. East Bladen still led 30-18, and pushed the margin to 46-30 by the 1:54 mark of the third quarter when Mendell and Ward had their fourths and the fivesome on the floor included Evans, Cross, Heustess, McDonald and Mitchell.

“It was better,” Mitchell said of the team’s defense. “We stopped the ball, took some charges. We had some crazy fouls. We need to stop fouling so much.”

Mitchell and Mendell were the only players to foul out. Fairmont missed 17 of 26 free throws and its chance to capitalize.

“We have not had a lot of energy,” East Bladen head coach Patty Evers said. “We’ve been down on ourselves, but the more energy we can create, trapping all over the floor, the better off we would be.”

East Bladen won for the second time in as many nights snapping back from a rare three-game losing streak. The head coach said her team grew a bit in the victory.

“Confidence. We’ve had to believe in ourselves,” Ward said of the difference in the team. “When you’re coming from a three-game losing streak, it kind of drills you down but we’re getting back up. We believe in each other.”

After halftime, Ward scored 17 of her 22 points and sophomore Maya McDonald scored 12 of her 18.

East Bladen was 8 of 24 at the foul line in the first half, 18 of 43 for the night.

“I feel like once we got into the flow of the press, and they got tired and we were running our fastbreak, everything seemed to flow,” Evers said. “We made a few more free throws, we calmed down, and settled down. It was a very physical game.”

Georgianna Waters and Amyrikal Vaught scored 13 points each for Fairmont, which exited 3-4 in the league and 4-10 overall.

East Bladen is 6-1 in the league and 11-3 overall. The Lady Eagles won’t play again until Jan. 17 when Whiteville visits.

East Bladen senior Abbie Cross battles Fairmont’s Vera McNeil (left) and Angelaysha Thompson during Wednesday night’s 66-41 win.

FAIRMONT (41) — Georgianna Waters 13, Amyrikal Vaught 13, Paris Bethea 4, Lakayla Chavis 3, Jakirra White 3, Santana Anderson 3, S. Thompson 1, Angelaysha Thompson 1, Niyasia Shephard, Vera McNeil, Dejah Monroe, Kaitlyn Hunt. EAST BLADEN (66) — Patience Ward 22, Maya McDonald 18, Anna Grey Heustess 7, Alexus Mitchell 6, Abbie Cross 6, Lorna Mendell 4, Maegan Burney 2, Katie Evans 1, Lily Lin, Karli Priest, Sara Gargala, Aaniyah Jackson. Fairmont 8 10 12 11 — 41 East Bladen 11 19 22 14 — 66

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

