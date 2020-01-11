BLADENBORO — When there’s time and Tyre Boykin, there’s a chance.

The hundreds who poured out of the Castle early on Friday night missed a scintillating finish triggered by the 6-foot senior signed with the University of Missouri at Kansas City. His 3-point shot at the buzzer, taken about three feet behind the arc, hit the front rim and bounded away in West Bladen’s 57-54 loss to South Columbus, but that there was even a tying shot was quite remarkable and the product of his team’s defense, offense and resiliency.

“If you tell me I got a chance for him to take that shot to tie it up, I’ll take it,” Knights’ head coach Travis Pait said.

The Knights led most of the way, with a significant offensive burst in the first 16 minutes a catalyst. The Stallions took the lead with six minutes left, worked the clock in a patient offense to push the margin to 50-45, but led just 51-49 with 76 ticks left when Boykin made both ends of a one-and-one.

Two misses by Boykin and Rajon Graham’s free throws with 30.5 seconds left upped the margin to 55-49, and out into the night went most of a near-capacity crowd.

Boykin and Co. were not done.

Senior Nijeah McKoy scored his only deuce and the Knights called timeout to set up a press. Boykin, McKoy and senior Tra’shawn Ballard defended between the foul line and baseline, sealing coverage and Boykin deflected the inbounds pass off Graham’s knee with 18.5 seconds to go.

On the inbounds, McKoy’s screen freed Boykin in the deep right corner to take a nearly cross-court baseline bullet pass from junior Shy’ron Adams. The ’Roos recruit hit nothing but net to pull West Bladen within one with 15.5 left.

What was left of the Castle crowd was in bedlam.

Aveon Bellamy’s two foul shots with 8.7 showing regained a three-point lead, and Boykin came sweeping across to take the inbounds pass on the run and move toward a potential tying shot from the right wing.

“He’d make the shot, like always,” McKoy said of his thought.

Boykin creating space taking the inbounds pass dictated Pait’s decision on the sideline.

“I don’t like, especially whenever you’re limited in what you have offensively, I didn’t want to call timeout,” Pait said. “But I felt he had a free run going toward the basket, that was probably going to be your best.”

Of the game-changing defensive play, the ninth-year head coach described the amazing that is somewhat routine with Boykin’s talent.

“The kid got a step on Tyre, and with his athleticism, he breaks on it, and he swung down just trying to make something happen and he bounced it off his knee,” Pait said.

Then the Knights’ boss hoped his former assistant, South Columbus head coach Matt Hill, wouldn’t decipher his play-call. No dice — he did, but the Knights executed anyway.

“When I called it, he started screaming but it was too late,” Pait said. “I was hoping he didn’t tell them in time. Nijeah set a screen; Shy’ron made a great pass because the kid actually broke the plane to try to defend it, and I don’t how he got it around him. You give yourself a chance.”

Boykin and Co. did that.

Arguably the Three Rivers Conference’s most exciting player, Boykin finished with 26 points — his sixth time at 25 or more this season. Adams, who earned his way back into the starting lineup during practice, added 11.

The Knights also got solid contributions from juniors Josh Lewis and Donovan Stone, and continued to see glimpses of improvement around the rim with 6-foot-9 senior Xayvon Davis.

Pait lamented a sterling 36-point first half that only generated a five-point lead. Defense improved in the second half, notably when a turnover was most needed seconds from the finish.

“We did better on defense than what we did at St. Pauls,” Lewis said of Tuesday’s 55-38 humbling. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on. The first half, we weren’t playing defense that well.”

McKoy agreed.

“We had a couple of slipups during the game, but we tried to come back tougher at the end,” he said.

Jaquan Jordan scored 15 points to lead the Stallions. Riley Hewett and Aveon Bellamy had 12 each. Jordan and Hewett had eight of the guests’ nine 3-pointers.

“They shot the ball better than they’ve shot it all year,” Pait said. “That’s the second time in the last two games, where guys make a lot more shots than they normally make. It’s like that sometimes.”

West Bladen exited 1-6 in the loop and 4-9 overall, a seven-game skid in tow heading into next Friday’s date at Fairmont. South Columbus, loser in seven of eight coming in, returned to Tabor City 2-5 in the Three Rivers and 3-8 overall.

“We go as Tyre goes,” Pait said. “And it’s hard. He has so much pressure on him. It’s hard to go somewhere else for a basket.”

Rest assured, next time the game is on the line, there’s no better choice in the Three Rivers.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tyre Boykin eclipsed the 25-point mark for the sixth time this season in Friday's 57-54 loss to South Columbus.

Tyre Boykin eclipsed the 25-point mark for the sixth time this season in Friday’s 57-54 loss to South Columbus. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Donovan Stone checks the defense before initiating West Bladen's offense.

Donovan Stone checks the defense before initiating West Bladen’s offense. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen's Tyre Boykin (5) battles inside with South Columbus' Cameron Etheridge (21) and Riley Gore (11).

West Bladen’s Tyre Boykin (5) battles inside with South Columbus’ Cameron Etheridge (21) and Riley Gore (11). Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen's Josh Lewis sizes up Rajon Graham (right) before starting the Knights' play.

West Bladen’s Josh Lewis sizes up Rajon Graham (right) before starting the Knights’ play. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen's Shy'ron Adams (4) defends the Stallions' Treshawn Grate.

West Bladen’s Shy’ron Adams (4) defends the Stallions’ Treshawn Grate. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Gary Parker eyes a step into the lane against South Columbus' Riley Hewett (2) on Friday night in the Castle.

Gary Parker eyes a step into the lane against South Columbus’ Riley Hewett (2) on Friday night in the Castle.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

SOUTH COLUMBUS (57) — Jaquan Jordan 15, Riley Hewett 12, Aveon Bellamy 12, Rajon Graham 5, Treshawn Grate 5, Jordan Johnson 2, Capt’n Jordan 2, E.J. Tisdale 2, Cameron Etheridge 2, Riley Gore. WEST BLADEN (54) — Tyre Boykin 26, Shy’ron Adams 11, Donovan Stone 5, Xayvon Davis 4, Josh Lewis 3, Nolan Bryant 2, Nijeah McKoy 2, Gary Parker, Tra’shawn Ballard, Deonte Lacey. South Columbus 10 21 10 16 — 57 West Bladen 14 22 7 13 — 54