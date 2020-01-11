Lady Knights bounce back from loss, rout South Columbus

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Elexis Corrothers goes up for a basket against the guard of South Columbus' Laney Cribb. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Kasee Singletary defends an inbounds pass against South Columbus' Bethany Lupo. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen sophomore Haley George scoots past Kaylee Etheridge on Friday night in a 55-32 blowout of South Columbus. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Freshman Lainey Autry defends South Columbus senior captain Christy Wilson on Friday night in a 55-32 win over the Lady Stallions. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen senior Seniah Johnson eyes a rebound Friday night in the win over South Columbus. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Mikayla Meadows is crashed into by Maddy Watson on Friday as she prepares to shoot. South Columbus committed 35 fouls in the 55-32 West Bladen blowout. - -

BLADENBORO — The sting from losing a battle of the league’s last two unbeatens was fresh.

The veteran leader said her team couldn’t let one loss become two.

West Bladen took care of any worries early Friday night, rolling past visiting South Columbus 55-32 in high school girls basketball. The Lady Knights survived a contest with 57 fouls and 71 free throw attempts to climb to 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 8-3 overall.

“Our shots weren’t falling Tuesday,” senior Kasee Singletary said of a loss to league leader St. Pauls. “Our defensive rotations weren’t good, but tonight, coach and the rest of our senior captains, we told them to talk, play good defense, make sure we made smart passes.

“Our mentality came back from that to not let that overthrow us. Most teams, when they lose, they carry it over to the next game. Last year, that’s what happened to us; we lost and we never recovered from it.”

Senior Seniah Johnson scored 17 points, sophomore Haley George 13 and Singletary 10. The hosts were 25 of 49 at the foul line, including Johnson 7 of 10, George 7 of 16 and Singletary 4 of 8.

Bella Coleman, Kyleigh Reaves and Bethany Lupo each scored six points for the Lady Stallions. South Columbus exited 2-5 in the league and 3-6 overall.

“Our communication is key,” Johnson said. “Our defense is key. Smart passes — that’s everything.”

The Lady Knights scored seven straight in the first quarter and opened the second with 16 in a row to lead 31-5.

“As long as you keep that momentum, you’ll keep going,” Singletary said. “Coach always told us, if you take your hand off their throat, they’ll come back. And when you have your hand on their throat, keep finishing it off. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Elexis Corrothers goes up for a basket against the guard of South Columbus’ Laney Cribb. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g6.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Elexis Corrothers goes up for a basket against the guard of South Columbus’ Laney Cribb. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Kasee Singletary defends an inbounds pass against South Columbus’ Bethany Lupo. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g5.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Kasee Singletary defends an inbounds pass against South Columbus’ Bethany Lupo. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen sophomore Haley George scoots past Kaylee Etheridge on Friday night in a 55-32 blowout of South Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g4.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen sophomore Haley George scoots past Kaylee Etheridge on Friday night in a 55-32 blowout of South Columbus. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Lainey Autry defends South Columbus senior captain Christy Wilson on Friday night in a 55-32 win over the Lady Stallions. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Lainey Autry defends South Columbus senior captain Christy Wilson on Friday night in a 55-32 win over the Lady Stallions. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Seniah Johnson eyes a rebound Friday night in the win over South Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Seniah Johnson eyes a rebound Friday night in the win over South Columbus. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows is crashed into by Maddy Watson on Friday as she prepares to shoot. South Columbus committed 35 fouls in the 55-32 West Bladen blowout. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-wb-scol-g3.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows is crashed into by Maddy Watson on Friday as she prepares to shoot. South Columbus committed 35 fouls in the 55-32 West Bladen blowout.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

SOUTH COLUMBUS (32) — Bella Coleman 6, Kyleigh Reaves 6, Bethany Lupo 6, Christy Wilson 4, Nonchalant Hemingway 3, Maddy Watson 2, Laney Cribb 2, Alexis Jordan 2, Ashdon Grigsby 1, Abbey Stanley, Kaylee Etheridge, Bree Scott, Addison Jacobs. WEST BLADEN (55) — Seniah Johnson 17, Haley George 13, Kasee Singletary 10, Elexis Corrothers 7, Mikayla Meadows 5, Rylee Chadwick 2, Hannah Pait 1, Lainey Autry, Ocean Woody, Jamiyah Melvin-Hall. South Columbus 5 5 14 8 — 32 West Bladen 15 17 16 7 — 55

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.