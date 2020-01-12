DURHAM — Had Wake Forest been at full strength, it’s doubtful the result would have been different.

Perhaps the margin. Maybe not even that.

Duke is dominant, and particularly on the defensive end. Saturday night in a 90-59 Big Four blowout of the Demon Deacons, the Blue Devils wore an old-school shade of blue and deployed more of their throwback lockdown defense of years gone by.

“We’re striving to be the best defensive team in the country,” freshman Cassius Stanley declared.

To do that, he said, they’ll need to make it extremely difficult for teams to score. They’ll need to force teams to use all of the shot clock, and then be contested if they are so fortunate to get a shot.

Duke took the basketball away 11 times, forced 17 turnovers and, in the first half, held the guests to 32 percent shooting. Wake was missing Chaundee Brown, a slashing 6-foot-5 junior guard. By halftime, they trailed 49-23 and were missing any chance to win.

The 900th triumph by the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium was like a lot of the others. Students were back from break, the atmosphere was festive, and the odds of anything other than victory were scarce.

“We established ourselves on the defensive end,” said sophomore Tre Jones. “We felt we could do things to take them out of their offense.”

The Deacs’ starters made three field goals and eight turnovers before halftime, and eight and 10 for the game, respectively.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Stanley each noted the depth of the team. It easily reaches nine or 10 deep, and in particular on the perimeter. Krzyzewski was asked and said he has no plans to shrink it this year, like past teams he’s coached.

“Each game, we’re improving,” junior guard Jordan Goldwire said. “We see something different each game, too.”

And that, along with Goldwire being an emerging top defender alongside fellow point guard Jones, has enabled the Blue Devils to grow.

“We’re trying to improve each game, and that was a little demonstration of it today,” Goldwire said.

With authority, and regardless of who Wake did and didn’t have.

The Blue Devils are dominant, particularly on defense. And on nights like this, there’ll be few teams named Wake Forest or anybody else with a chance to defeat them.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_alanwooten-3.jpg