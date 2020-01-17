Wooten: Gilbert’s vision lending an assist to Pirates’ culture

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jon Gilbert, athletics director at East Carolina, on Thursday visited the Pirates Club chapter that draws members from Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — For decades, there’s always been an obligatory glimpse at the football stadium along Charles Boulevard in Greenville.

Game day, dead of winter, spring time — it really doesn’t matter. Passing under or approaching the railroad, turn of the head — how’s it looking?

When it’s parents with prospective East Carolina students in tow, the message is clear.

“When you pull into Greenville and see the tower and the football stadium, it lets mamas and daddies know we care about football,” Jon Gilbert told about 30 members of a Pirate Club chapter gathered at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery on Thursday for a luncheon.

Towne Bank Tower is impressive. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has grown over the years. Keeping it full is the challenge, one the ECU athletics director welcomes and intends to meet.

He’s also seen beyond the landmark. Gilbert has listened, he’s observed, he’s considered ideas and acted, and there’s been one or two for which he thought better.

Behind most moves is an underlying premise.

“Our coaches will only be as good as the recruits they attract to campus,” he said.

Which carries us back down Charles. And then standing amid the playing fields and courts that are just off it.

More purple and gold. More of the brand.

Be sure of the impression. Leave no doubt.

“We’ve got to do things to improve the footprint our student-athletes are walking in,” Gilbert added. “I never have a parent say ‘Show me what a skybox looks like.’”

No, they’re asking about where their child will eat, sleep, train, get medical attention if needed, and where they’ll have access to academic services as needed — though not particularly in that order for each.

“We’re making sure those areas are nice and improved,” Gilbert said.

That helps land the recruits. And we circle back to the skyboxes, and the people in them happy.

Gilbert likes the synergy among student-athletes. The women’s basketball team of Kim McNeill and Cliff Godwin’s baseball guys helped fill the stands Wednesday when Joe Dooley’s cagers battled Tulsa in Minges.

“I’m really encouraged about that,” he said of the overall environment, the camaraderie among varying sports.

He’s also encouraged by the progress — despite just four wins — of the football team under Mike Houston. Dooley flipped his roster, as new coaches often do, and the sparks from 11 new players are promising against growing pains. McNeill’s squad has just seven scholarship players available for varying reasons, rather than the normal 15. Gilbert says she’s the right person for the job.

“I absolutely love our coach,” Gilbert said. “She’s doing a good job of recruiting. I feel good about the culture she’s establishing.”

Gilbert mentioned culture more than once. It’s within the teams, and it’s within the environment at games and practices.

The Pirates’ 19 sports have them on the upper end of the American Athletic Conference in total offerings, even though their budget is in the bottom third.

More with less? You betcha.

Gilbert got here just over a year ago. But the challenge has been that way for a long time.

Kind of like the drive along Charles Boulevard, where there’s always something worth seeing.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

