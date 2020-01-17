Prep teams returning from break for exams

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fresh off a break for exams, high school basketball teams from East Bladen and West Bladen are back in action tonight in the Three Rivers Conference.

The league co-leaders roll into the Eagle’s Nest when the Whiteville boys challenge first-year head coach Aking Elting’s Eagles at East Bladen. The varsity girls tip about 6 p.m., and the boys follow.

In the girls clash, it’ll be a matchup of the fourth-place Lady Wolfpack and 19th-year head coach Patty Evers’ squad that is currently tied for second place with West Bladen.

The Lady Knights are on the road this evening visiting Fairmont. The Lady Golden Tornadoes are in the middle of the pack, fifth among nine teams. This is only the second road test for West Bladen since Dec. 6.

The boys nightcap at Fairmont matches a host club that is just one game behind first-place co-leaders Whiteville and West Columbus against ninth-year head coach Travis Pait’s squad that is tied for seventh place. The streaks of each team are the longest in the league: the Tornadoes have won four in a row, the Knights have lost seven straight.

The Three Rivers this year is down from the 10 schools that competed in each of its first two years in this realignment period. The first year of the league, the bottom four teams played for the right to the seventh and eighth spots of the league tournament; last year, the ninth and 10th-place teams were eliminated at the end of the regular season.

South Robeson closed last summer, dropping the league’s number of schools. But like a year ago, this year the ninth-place team will again be done after the regular season ends.

The conference tournament will be hosted by East Columbus.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-three-rivers-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

