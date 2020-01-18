Scoreless drought closes game; East Bladen nipped by Whiteville

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Whiteville 20-16 on Friday afternoon in junior varsity girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles didn’t score in the final period and held the Lady Wolfpack to just two points in that quarter. The hosts rallied from a 12-7 deficit at intermission to within a bucket at the end of the third quarter.

Mariah Smith and Brianna Phillips each scored five points for East Bladen. Lavada Jackson added four.

The Lady Eagles have lost three of four since the holiday break and are 4-4 in the Three Rivers Conference, 5-4 overall.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_basketball1.jpg