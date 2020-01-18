FAIRMONT — West Bladen senior Tyre Boykin scored 29 points Friday night in a 75-60 loss to Fairmont in high school boys basketball.

The University of Missouri at Kansas City recruit made all but one of his 14 free throws and poured in 25 points across the middle 16 minutes. Boykin has scored 24 or more five straight games, and 20 or more in 10 games.

Sophomore Shy’ron Adams added nine points and senior Nijeah McKoy six.

Eight players scored six or more points for the Golden Tornadoes, led by Kobe Davis and Cedrique Smith with 13 each.

The Knights of ninth-year head coach Travis Pait return home Tuesday to host Red Springs. West Bladen will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak that has left it 1-7 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-10 overall.

Fairmont stayed in the hunt for the league title, climbing to 7-2 in the loop and 9-7 overall.

WEST BLADEN (60) — Tyre Boykin 29, Shy’ron Adams 9, Nijeah McKoy 6, Jadacus Register 4, Tra’shawn Ballard 3, Josh Lewis 2, Gary Parker 2, Donovan Stone 2, Xayvon Davis 2, Deonte Lacey 1, Nolan Bryant.

FAIRMONT (75) — Kobe Davis 13, Cedrique Smith 13, Shykeem Smith 9, Jakeem Moore 8, Tyrese Bradley 8, Cameron Sweat 7, Sharron Wilson 7, Dewayne McCormick 6, Jalen Brown 2, Kadeem Leonard 2, Javian Manning.

West Bladen 9 19 14 18 — 60

Fairmont 16 23 17 19 — 75