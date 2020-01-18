FAIRMONT — West Bladen senior Tyre Boykin scored 29 points Friday night in a 75-60 loss to Fairmont in high school boys basketball.

The University of Missouri at Kansas City recruit made all but one of his 14 free throws and poured in 25 points across the middle 16 minutes. Boykin has scored 24 or more five straight games, and 20 or more in 10 games.

Sophomore Shy’ron Adams added nine points and senior Nijeah McKoy six.

Eight players scored six or more points for the Golden Tornadoes, led by Kobe Davis and Cedrique Smith with 13 each.

The Knights of ninth-year head coach Travis Pait return home Tuesday to host Red Springs. West Bladen will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak that has left it 1-7 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-10 overall.

Fairmont stayed in the hunt for the league title, climbing to 7-2 in the loop and 9-7 overall.

Shy'ron Adams

Bladen Journal