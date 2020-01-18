Corrothers, Johnson trigger West Bladen by Fairmont

Elexis Corrothers -

FAIRMONT — West Bladen remained tied for second place in the Three Rivers Conference on Friday night, clipping Fairmont 41-38 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of third-year head coach Brian McCleney were tested, holding off the hosts behind 12 and 11 points, respectively, from seniors Elexis Corrothers and Seniah Johnson.

Jakirra White scored 10 to lead Fairmont. Paris Bethea and Amyrikal Vaught each added nine.

West Bladen is 7-1 in the league and 9-3 overall with wins in four of its last five outings. It hosts struggling Red Springs on Tuesday. Fairmont exited 4-5 in the Three Rivers and 5-11 overall.

