DURHAM — From 15 down and a few staggering mental steps, Duke charged back.

Louisville, veteran and physical, would not let the ghosts of a year ago haunt them.

“If you’re going to win here, especially with them coming off a loss, you’re going to have to find a way to be the tougher team for 40 minutes,” Cardinals head coach Chris Mack said after a 79-73 win at frenzied Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

He and his team knew all too well. It was a year ago on their home floor when Duke came from 23 down with 9:55 to play to win 71-69.

“That was a really, really hard loss,” Mack said.

Duke was loaded with freshmen. They are again this year. Clemson took advantage Tuesday. Saturday was Louisville’s turn, a team with the youngest of its first seven players being juniors, and a trio checking in as a graduate student and two redshirt seniors.

They’re an old team.

And they were all plenty tough.

“We were knocked back,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The physicality of the game was just amazing. It took us … we could have been blown out by 30 or 40 points. Our kids came back, and put us in position to win. I’m proud of my guys. We learned a lot.”

Louisville snatched balls below the waistline with regularity to open the first 10 minutes. On offense, they rub-screened their way to dunks, layups and a 25-10 lead.

“This was a big-time game for us,” Krzyzewski said. “We weren’t good enough at the end. Their maturity and depth got us.”

The Blue Devils not only rallied to tie at 58, they scrapped from five down to tie at 63, and from six back to pull within 71-70 with 3:27 to go.

Cameron was delirious, the Cards undeniable.

No. 3 Duke’s next six possessions were two misses in the paint, two misses from 3-point range including an airball, and two turnovers. No. 11 Louisville surged by nine, locking up the physics lesson with a W.

“It was like an early ’90s Pistons-Bulls game,” Krzyzewski said.

But he further explained, Louisville could have won in other ways, too.

“They did their stuff better than we did,” credited the 40th-year head coach.

And how.

Yet Duke’s talented youngsters had a chance. There’s something to be said for that, and the more aggressive play of freshman Cassius Stanley.

“The last two teams we’ve played … we just have to get older,” Krzyzewski said of the Tigers and Cardinals. “I’m really up on my team. It’s a long journey. This is a process for us, playing these two experienced teams, we have to learn from it and move on.”

