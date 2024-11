BLADENBORO — Senior Kasee Singletary scored 11 points to lead West Bladen past Red Springs 34-17 in high school girls basketball Tuesday night.

The Three Rivers Conference victory by the Lady Knights also included eight points from senior Elexis Corrothers. West Bladen climbed to 8-1 in the league and 10-3 overall.

Red Springs fell to 2-8 in the loop and 2-14 overall. Sydney Bell led the Lady Red Devils with eight points.

The Lady Knights travel to Lakewood on Wednesday night.

Bladen Journal