East Bladen boys defeated at South Columbus

TABOR CITY — East Bladen dropped a 56-45 decision to host South Columbus in boys high school basketball Tuesday night.

The Eagles of head coach Aking Elting trailed by a point entering the final quarter.

East Bladen is 1-8 in the Three Rivers Conference and 2-11 overall heading into a matchup tonight with visiting Midway of the 2-A East Central Conference. South Columbus moved to 3-7 in the league and 4-10 overall, now two games clear of three teams that are tied in the win column of the league standings for seventh place.

Only eight of the nine teams will advance to the league tournament that starts Feb. 17 at East Columbus High School.

