Lady Eagles roll past South Columbus, 67-25

TABOR CITY — Senior Patience Ward and sophomore Alexus Mitchell each scored 15 points to lead East Bladen past South Columbus 67-25 on Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.

The Lady Eagles rolled ahead 46-10 at intermission.

Freshman Anna Grey Heustess added nine points and Aaniyah Jackson had a season-high seven. East Bladen rose to 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 13-3 overall.

The Lady Stallions were led by Kaylee Etheridge with eight points. South Columbus is 2-8 in the league and 3-9 overall.

