Lady Eagles roll past South Columbus, 67-25

January 22, 2020 Bladen Journal Sports 0
By: Bladen Journal
Aaniyah Jackson -

TABOR CITY — Senior Patience Ward and sophomore Alexus Mitchell each scored 15 points to lead East Bladen past South Columbus 67-25 on Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.

The Lady Eagles rolled ahead 46-10 at intermission.

Freshman Anna Grey Heustess added nine points and Aaniyah Jackson had a season-high seven. East Bladen rose to 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 13-3 overall.

The Lady Stallions were led by Kaylee Etheridge with eight points. South Columbus is 2-8 in the league and 3-9 overall.

Bladen Journal

SOUTH COLUMBUS (25) — Kaylee Etheridge 8, Alexis Jordan 5, Isabella Coleman 4, Laney Cribb 2, Kyleigh Reaves 2, Bree Scott 2, Bethany Lupo 2, Christy Wilson, Maddie Watson, Ashdon Grigsby, Sheronda White, Eboney Pugh, Addison Jacobs.

EAST BLADEN (67) — Patience Ward 15, Alexus Mitchell 15, Anna Grey Heustess 9, Aaniyah Jackson 7, Maya McDonald 5, Katie Evans 4, Abbie Cross 4, Karli Priest 2, Sara Gargala 2, Lorna Mendell 2, Maegan Burney 2, Makayla Dixon, Lily Lin.

East Bladen 21 25 15 6 — 67

South Columbus 6 4 9 6 —25