BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Red Springs 72-44 on Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.

The Knights of ninth-year head coach Travis Pait made just one field goal in the first quarter, falling behind 27-5. The Red Devils led 55-33 entering the fourth period.

Senior Tyre Boykin scored 23 points, all in the last three periods. The effort included 11 of 15 at the foul line. The next highest scorer was Jadacus Register with five.

Red Springs was led by Jowuan Baker with 20 points, Traveze Billinger with 12 and Jordan Ferguson with 10. Eight Red Devils scored in the opening quarter, keyed by Ferguson’s two 3-pointers.

The Knights, who travel to Lakewood of the 1-A Carolina Conference this evening, have lost nine straight and stand 1-8 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-11 overall. Red Springs is 6-4 in the league, a game out of fourth place, and 8-9 overall.

Bladen Journal

RED SPRINGS (72) — Jowuan Baker 20, Traveze Billinger 12, Jordan Ferguson 10, Brian Foulks 7, Corell Love 7, Keyante Graham 5, Chandler McMillion 4, Corey Newton 4, Eddrick James 2, Airon Johnson 1, Angel Washington.

WEST BLADEN (44) — Tyre Boykin 23, Jadacus Register 5, Josh Lewis 4, Shy’ron Adams 3, Donovan Stone 3, Tra’shawn Ballard 2, Deonte Lacey 2, Nijeah McKoy 1, Gary Parker 1, Xayvon Davis, Nolan Bryant.

Red Springs 27 13 15 17 — 72

West Bladen 5 18 10 11 — 44