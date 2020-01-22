Seahawks success: East Bladen standout in significant role at UNCW

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward looks through the defense of Towson's Rayna Barbour on Sunday in Trask Coliseum. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward (center) and Lacey Suggs (right) were high school teammates at East Bladen, and are back together again at UNC Wilmington. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal When she played at East Bladen, Abby Ward was regularly watched from the end of the bench by Scoop Campbell. It had been awhile since they saw each other before Sunday. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal When she played at East Bladen, Abby Ward was regularly watched from the end of the bench by Scoop Campbell. It had been awhile since they saw each other before Sunday. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward (left) walked on to the UNC Wilmington team this year, rejoining high school teammate Lacey Suggs (right). Suggs says 'she knows how to pick me up, she knows what bothers me.' - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs gets encouragement from Abby Ward at Sunday's game between UNC Wilmington and Towson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward looks through the defense of Towson's Rayna Barbour on Sunday in Trask Coliseum. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward (left) earns praise from her coach, Karen Barefoot, for her energy and attitude. Sunday she was immersed in the action as UNCW battled Towson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Abby Ward (third from left) said one of the things she's enjoyed since joining the UNCW team is the structure and routine. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal When Abby Ward (left) and Lacey Suggs (getting a high five) were together at East Bladen, the Lady Eagles went 106-11. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Practice or game, Abby Ward believes in making it all count for UNC Wilmington. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Former East Bladen High School standout Abby Ward has a significant role with preparing UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association. 'I want to play, but you have to fill your role first, then things will come,' she says. Sunday after the game, she took time to make the day of a young fan in Trask Coliseum. - -

WILMINGTON — Game days are gold.

So is her jersey, a navy No. 15. It’s underneath the teal warm-up as Abby Ward steps into 5,200-seat Trask Coliseum on a Sunday afternoon to put up shots, toss passes to teammates, and live a dream without regret.

She’ll go hard in the next hour or so, acknowledging the chance to see the floor at any point during the game’s 40 minutes against Colonial Athletic Association contender Towson is slim. Afterward, she’ll meet a young girl and sign an autograph.

Maybe she’s the next Abby.

“I want to play, but you have to fill your role first, then things will come,” Ward says.

Once a focal point of opponents as point guard of East Bladen High School’s powerful girls basketball engine, Ward has accepted a walk-on spot with head coach Karen Barefoot’s UNC Wilmington Seahawks. She declined offers to play elsewhere out of high school, choosing school and academics and leaving behind a stellar four-sport legacy in Elizabethtown.

The daughter of Clarkton’s Dan and Julie Ward found success on the school’s club team, but intensity there wasn’t really meeting her desire. Then came some conversation with prep teammate and Seahawks’ captain Lacey Suggs, a best friend since forever. And then a meeting with Barefoot.

“I missed basketball and I didn’t want to regret the decision of not trying to play at the collegiate level,” Ward said. “I just decided I wanted to try it out and see how it was.”

She understands the transitions. In fact, Ward saw Suggs go from high school sensation to walking on at UNCW and playing just seven minutes of three games her freshman season. Prior to her sophomore year, Suggs’ work ethic won over not only a new coaching staff but teammates as well — she earned the most votes for team captain, and has every year since.

“It’s been fun getting back on the court,” Suggs said of rejoining her longtime teammate. “Especially seeing her happy playing basketball. I know that was one of her favorite sports.”

Ward’s smile is contagious, the kind that lights up any room. Her eyes don’t lie — laser-focused when on the floor looking through a defense. She’s genuinely driven to succeed, on and off the floor.

“She’s amazing,” Barefoot said. “She says if my family and fans come to see me, I want to play hard in warm-ups. That’s how great her attitude is, because she knows her role. She knows her role is so important, because it is about simulating the other team, and making our point guards better.

“I can’t thank her enough for what she’s brought to the team. She gives so much energy.”

She loves the chemistry shared by Ward and Suggs.

“It’s like, ‘This is family. We’re family, we went to the same school, we know what it takes to win’,” Barefoot said. “It brings that winning mentality.”

Suggs says there’s even more.

“We’ve played with each other for so long,” she said. “It’s good having her on the team because she knows me. She knows everything about me. She knows how to pick me up, she knows what bothers me. Having that friendship on the court helps me a lot. That’s why I love having her here.”

The life of a walk-on isn’t for everyone. Ward says she’s a pretty accepting person, one that wants on the floor but knows the route there isn’t just handed out.

“Just to bring energy, always be positive,” Ward said in describing her role. “If somebody needs picking up, to help pick them up, just whatever I can be used for.”

In the stands with a glint of pride in her eye Sunday was Patty Evers. The coach of more than 500 wins can relate somewhat to her former point guard’s route to the court because her collegiate career also wasn’t conventional, traveling through Methodist University before final destination of UNC Pembroke.

“I always knew she could join a collegiate team and be an asset in any role,” Evers said. “She had the opportunity to attend schools and play basketball after high school but she chose academics and the school of her choice.”

Ward, a senior with this year and one more of eligibility to play, is double majoring in business and psychology with a sustainability minor. With that, the daughter of a row crops farmer wants to work outdoors, perhaps travel, and contribute to sustainability and the environment.

“Her passion for the game never changed,” Evers said. “I am so glad that she will never regret or think about the what-ifs of playing college basketball. This experience will last her a lifetime.”

Ward describes something of an ongoing learning curve. As players elevate through levels, the games speed up. And women’s basketball is no different, particularly going from high school to NCAA Division I.

Barefoot — and worth noting, she might arguably be the most positive and energetic coach on the planet — offered a high and unsolicited compliment to Ward.

“You know how people say that I’m the Red Bull energy? She’s a baby kind of Barefoot energy!” said the first NCAA player, man or woman, to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 assists.

Barefoot says Ward’s role could expand at any given time. Make no mistake, as is, it is a significant part of the Seahawks’ success.

“She does things that people don’t understand what it takes to win,” the third-year head coach said. “What it takes to win is you have to have preparation, and she’s always playing the scout team. She’s always playing the best point guard for the other team. She can go. She never gets tired. For her, she’s really in shape and she pushes up with tempo. She never takes a play off. She works hard, and she can take the other team, what they do, and she can simulate that in preparation to scout work. She’s so much fun, because she’s so positive.

“I like that she’s that person that represents do your role and do it well. And she’s doing it exceptional.”

On this afternoon, Ward gets into her second game. It’s 14 seconds, and then the final horn.

For many, that’s the dream. Make it to Division I. Get on the floor.

Ward wants more. Barefoot knows it.

“We really connected,” Ward said. “I liked her attitude and her energy.”

The coach likes hers, too.

Ward emulates Barefoot’s signature “teal collar effort.” All for the gold on game day.

Former East Bladen standout in significant role at UNCW

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

