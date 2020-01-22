Lady Eagles’ Ward signs with Cape Fear

Patience Ward -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patience Ward, senior leader of East Bladen High School’s girls basketball team, has signed to play college basketball with Cape Fear Community College.

The signing took place Wednesday morning in the school’s media center, a few hours before the Lady Eagles were set to take on visiting Midway.

“I couldn’t be happier that she has the opportunity to play in Coach Lori Drake’s program,” said head coach Patty Evers. “It has always been solid and has a family atmosphere.”

Ward has led the Lady Eagles in scoring throughout the season. She entered Wednesday night averaging 19.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 1.6 assists. In her career, she had played 100 games before taking on the Lady Raiders with averages of 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals.

Ward shot 54 percent from the floor as a junior, and this year has a career-best free throw percentage a tick below 70 percent.

“Patience has worked hard to improve her overall game, especially her outside shot,” Evers said.

In the season’s second outing, she poured in 45 points against Jacksonville Northside. It’s unconfirmed if the total is a school record, but may well be. It is one of eight games in which she’s scored 20 or more this year. The output topped her previous career best of 35 against West Columbus her junior season.

“She has been a favorite in the locker room among her teammates and she is excited to play beyond high school,” Evers said. “It has been a dream come true for her. She has been a joy to coach and has given countless hours in and out of practice to make her game better and for that, I am a very proud coach. She listened and it paid off.”

Patience Ward https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_23-patience-ward.jpg Patience Ward

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

