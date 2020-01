ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen captured a 16-15 victory over Midway on Wednesday afternoon in junior varsity girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles held their guests from the 2-A East Central Conference to two points in the final period. East Bladen was led by Azariah Rhodie and Mariah Smith with four points each. Lavada Jackson and Makayla Dixon added three points each.

East Bladen snapped a two-game skid and moved to 5-4 on the season.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_basketball6-1.jpg