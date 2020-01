ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was dealt a 57-54 setback by visiting Midway on Wednesday evening boys high school basketball.

The Eagles of first-year head coach Aking Elting dropped to 2-12 for the season. East Bladen is home Friday night against Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference action.

