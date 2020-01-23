Ward, sophomore tandem spark Lady Eagles, 75-44

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen won its fifth game in a row Wednesday night, defeating Midway 75-44 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers improved to 14-3 on the season. The next game is Friday at home against Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference play.

Patience Ward, a senior guard who signed to play with Cape Fear Community College earlier in the day, led the 2-A hosts with 26 points. Sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald added 17 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Anna Grey Heustess also scored 10 points.

The Lady Raiders of the 2-A East Central Conference were led by Kris McKoy with 15 points and McKenzie Hudson with 11.

MIDWAY (44) — Kris McKoy 15, McKenzie Hudson 11, Jenna Pope 8, Allison Bellflowers 5, Caitlyn Holland 4, Sydney Williams 1, Rylie Williams, Kaylah Jackson, Ashanta Warren, Alyssa Hargrove.

EAST BLADEN (75) — Patience Ward 26, Alexus Mitchell 17, Maya McDonald 10, Anna Grey Heustess 10, Lorna Mendell 8, Maegan Burney 4, Katie Evans, Lilly Lin, Karli Priest, Abbie Cross, Sara Gargala, Aaniyah Jackson.

Midway 16 8 14 6 — 44

East Bladen 13 20 24 18 — 75