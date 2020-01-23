Ward, sophomore tandem spark Lady Eagles, 75-44

Maegan Burney -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen won its fifth game in a row Wednesday night, defeating Midway 75-44 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers improved to 14-3 on the season. The next game is Friday at home against Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference play.

Patience Ward, a senior guard who signed to play with Cape Fear Community College earlier in the day, led the 2-A hosts with 26 points. Sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald added 17 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Anna Grey Heustess also scored 10 points.

The Lady Raiders of the 2-A East Central Conference were led by Kris McKoy with 15 points and McKenzie Hudson with 11.

