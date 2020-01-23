Nine-game skid is history; West Bladen routs Leopards

Donovan Stone -

ROSEBORO — West Bladen snapped a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night, routing host Lakewood 60-20 in boys high school basketball.

The 2-A Knights of the Three Rivers Conference led 33-13 at intermission. The Leopards of the 1-A Carolina Conference had just four players score.

Senior Tyre Boykin, a 6-foot guard headed to the University of Missouri at Kansas City, led the Knights with 23 points. He scored 20 in the opening half.

Donovan Stone and Josh Lewis added nine and seven points, respectively.

West Bladen, which had last won on Dec. 13 against Clinton, moved to 5-11 on the season and is back in action Friday night at East Columbus.

