Lady Knights win fourth straight in blowout of Lakewood

ROSEBORO — West Bladen won its fourth straight game Wednesday night, rolling past host Lakewood 55-25 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of third-year head coach Brian McCleney moved to 11-3 on the season behind 13 points from senior Elexis Corrothers. Sophomore Haley George added 10 points and senior Mikayla Meadows eight. Senior Seniah Johnson and freshman Rylee Chadwick scored seven points each.

Lakewood, which had just six players available, was led by Kamari Walker with seven points.

