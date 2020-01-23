Lady Knights win fourth straight in blowout of Lakewood

Kasee Singletary -

ROSEBORO — West Bladen won its fourth straight game Wednesday night, rolling past host Lakewood 55-25 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of third-year head coach Brian McCleney moved to 11-3 on the season behind 13 points from senior Elexis Corrothers. Sophomore Haley George added 10 points and senior Mikayla Meadows eight. Senior Seniah Johnson and freshman Rylee Chadwick scored seven points each.

Lakewood, which had just six players available, was led by Kamari Walker with seven points.

WEST BLADEN (55) — Elexis Corrothers 13, Haley George 10, Mikayla Meadows 8, Rylee Chadwick 7, Seniah Johnson 7, Kasee Singletary 4, Essance Murphy 2, Lainey Autry 2, Hannah Pait 2, Jamiyah Melvin-Hall, Ocean Woody.

LAKEWOOD (25) — Kamari Walker 7, Siriya Doss 6, Genesis Santiago 5, Precious (last name unavailable) 5, Breanna Smith 2, Tiyah Owens.

West Bladen 12 14 11 18 — 55

Lakewood 4 8 9 4 — 25