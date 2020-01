ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Red Springs 25-19 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby led 14-11 at the intermission.

Mariah Smith led the hosts with 13 points and Brianna Phillips added seven.

The second straight win lifted East Bladen to 5-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and 7-4 overall.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_ebgbb-1.jpg