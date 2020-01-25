West Bladen wins fifth straight, ready for showdown next

Haley George -

LAKE WACCAMAW — In its final tune-up before a second-place showdown with its rival, West Bladen cruised past East Columbus 45-23 on Friday in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights have won five straight since a 30-point setback to league-leading St. Pauls. West Bladen is 9-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 12-3 overall entering Monday’s clash with East Bladen, one of only two home games remaining.

Senior Seniah Johnson scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the first half. Senior Elexis Corrothers added nine points, sophomore Haley George eight and senior Kasee Singletary seven.

West Bladen converted just 12 of 23 free throws, going 10 of 18 after halftime.

East Columbus was led by Lazaydia Flowers with seven points. The Lady Gators made just three field goals after intermission.

East Columbus’ third straight defeat left it 3-8 in the Three Rivers and 8-10 overall.

Haley George https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_4-haley-george.jpg Haley George

Bladen Journal