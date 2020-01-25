Boykin’s 35 not enough; Knights tumble to Gators

Tyre Boykin -

LAKE WACCAMAW — Senior Tyre Boykin scored 19 of his 35 points after halftime in a 55-53 loss at East Columbus on Friday night in boys high school basketball.

Boykin had 16 of the Knights’ 20 points in the first half, and all but six baskets by the team in the second half. He made a trio of 3-pointers and was 6-for-10 at the foul line; his teammates only got to the line three other times and made none of them.

Boykin’s previous season-high was 32 in a triumph over Clinton in December.

Senior Nijeah McKoy scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter.

West Bladen, coming off a 40-point win over 1-A Lakewood, is 1-9 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-12 overall. East Columbus, which had lost four of five since beating South Columbus, rose to 2-9 in the league and 9-10 overall.

Monday’s rivalry meeting between West Bladen and East Bladen in Bladenboro pits teams with one win each in the league, the loser of which will be in ninth place. Only eight teams make the league tournament that starts Feb. 17.

The Gators’ Tahjir Melvin scored 16 of his 20 points after halftime, half of which came in 10 trips to the foul line. The hosts missed five foul shots in the fourth quarter, but were boosted by 3-pointers from Julius Rivera and Jamar Williams, who added 12 points.

Trey Brown, who scored 12 points, had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Tyre Boykin https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_5-trye-boykin.jpg Tyre Boykin

Bladen Journal