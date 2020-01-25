Struggling Eagles humbled by Red Springs, 47-27

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Juwan Baldwin guards Red Springs senior Airon Johnson on Friday night in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen junior Javant McDowell comes away with the rebound in a battle with teammates Jacob Priest (left), Tayshaun Berkeley, and Red Springs Keyante Graham (35) and Angel Washington (32). -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Turnovers were frequent and made shots hard to be found.

The combination made a long evening for the hosts Friday night, with East Bladen falling 47-27 to Red Springs in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles shot 32 percent at the foul line, going 4-for-17 after halftime. Head coach Aking Elting’s squad made just four field goals each half. The Red Devils were especially successful pressing, often inducing the hosts’ big men into dribbling in the open court.

Junior Javant McDowell led East Bladen with 11 points. McDowell, junior Donevin Keith, junior Zach Meares, junior Lafrederick Wooten and junior RaSean McKoy were the only players to make field goals.

The Eagles missed 17 of 25 foul shots in falling to 1-9 in the Three Rivers Conference and 2-13 overall. Red Springs is 7-4 in the league and 8-10 overall.

Jordan Ferguson and Corell Love led the Red Devils with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Corey Newton added seven.

East Bladen is starved for results, having won just once in 60 days. The Eagles’ program has lost 13 of 15 this season, 33 of 39 since the start of last season and 92 of 117 since Ken Cross’ 2014-15 team won 10 games. The five-season span includes just 14 wins in 76 league regular-season outings, including a 1-9 worksheet this year.

Next up is some cure opportunity for that hunger, a rivalry game at West Bladen on Monday. Each team has won just once in Three Rivers play and is tied for eighth in the nine-team league. The conference tournament will begin Feb. 17 with an eight-team field.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen senior Juwan Baldwin guards Red Springs senior Airon Johnson on Friday night in a Three Rivers Conference clash. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-red-springs-2-012820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen junior Javant McDowell comes away with the rebound in a battle with teammates Jacob Priest (left), Tayshaun Berkeley, and Red Springs Keyante Graham (35) and Angel Washington (32). https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-red-springs-1-012820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

RED SPRINGS (47) — Jordan Ferguson 14, Corell Love 12, Corey Newton 7, Brian Foulks 5, Angel Washington 2, Airon Johnson 2, Chandler McMillan 2, Jowan Baker 2, Traveze Billinger 1, Eddrick James, Keyante Graham. EAST BLADEN (27) — Javant McDowell 11, Lefrederick Wooten 4, Donevin Keith 4, RaSean McKoy 3, Zach Meares 3, Corey McKoy 2, Tayshaun Berkeley, Weston Hodge, Juwan Baldwin, Jacob Priest. Red Springs 8 15 8 16 — 47 East Bladen 6 7 5 9 — 27

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

