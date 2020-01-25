Nobody happy, but East Bladen is a winner, 51-23

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen junior Katie Evans starts a drive along the baseline. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Abbie Cross takes control of a rebound during Friday's 51-23 win over Red Springs. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen junior Lilly Lin slips by a defender in the fourth quarter Friday night. At left is freshman teammate Karli Priest. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — The difference was 28 points.

Afterward one team took a 15-minute tongue-lashing, the other ran sprints in the home team’s auxiliary gym.

Safe to say, little was good all the way around with East Bladen’s 51-23 win over visiting Red Springs on Friday night in girls high school basketball.

“Lack of focus,” said 19th-year head coach Patty Evers after a closed-door peeling of the paint.

The Lady Eagles played everyone, didn’t give up a point for the first 12 minutes and came within seconds of pitching a shutout in the third quarter to match the first. But the opponent wasn’t challenging to the second place team in the Three Rivers Conference, the Lady Red Devils’ solid efforts and hustle mitigated by poor fundamentals and the inability to put the ball in the basket.

“Very much so,” freshman Anna Grey Heustess responded when asked if East Bladen “played down” to the competition. “We’re going to forget about it, come to practice tomorrow and get focused to beat West Bladen on Monday.”

Ah, West Bladen on Monday. Rivalry game. And both teams are tied for second behind a St. Pauls squad that beat the two of them by a combined 70 points the first time around.

Heustess doesn’t expect a carryover from this one. She said the team also knows how to avoid performances like they had against the Lady Red Devils, but it’s a matter of executing.

“We have to come out of the locker room and expect them to play as good as us,” she said. “We shouldn’t think we can automatically beat them.”

Senior Patience Ward scored 21 points to lead East Bladen, netting 10 in the first half when the hosts went ahead 14-0 after one period and 23-6 at the break. Heustess scored nine after halftime on the way to a career-high 14 points. Sophomore Maya McDonald added 11 points.

East Bladen missed 15 free throws.

Ayla Hunt and Kyana Jones scored six points each to lead Red Springs.

“I don’t know if it was three games in a week or what,” Evers said. “Red Springs is young, but Red Springs played hard.

“It looked like we were just … no effort. It looked like robots — throw it here, throw it there, throw it everywhere.”

East Bladen has won six straight and is 15-3 overall, 9-1 in the Three Rivers. The Lady Eagles have won 48 of their last 49 against league competition.

East Bladen junior Katie Evans starts a drive along the baseline. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-red-springs-g2-012820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen senior Abbie Cross takes control of a rebound during Friday’s 51-23 win over Red Springs. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-red-springs-g3-012820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen junior Lilly Lin slips by a defender in the fourth quarter Friday night. At left is freshman teammate Karli Priest. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_prep-eb-red-springs-g1-012820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen junior Lilly Lin slips by a defender in the fourth quarter Friday night. At left is freshman teammate Karli Priest.

RED SPRINGS (23) — Anyla Hunt 6, Kiyana Jones 6, Anaja McArthur 4, Jaliyah Bratcher 3, Amyah Farrington 2, Akiya McMillan 2, Sydney Bell, Omaryah McMillan, Yanara Sanders, Cassidy Pevia. EAST BLADEN (51) — Patience Ward 21, Anna Grey Heustess 14, Maya McDonald 11, Alexus Mitchell 3, Abbie Cross 2, Lorna Mendell, Katie Evans, Lilly Lin, Karli Priest, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala, Aaniyah Jackson. Red Springs 0 6 4 13 — 23 East Bladen 14 9 14 14 — 51

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

